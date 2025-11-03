Where to see Princess Anne on her royal tour of Australia

While Prince William and his wife Kate have been tipped to make a long-awaited trip to Australia in the coming months, there’s another royal we won’t have to wait so long to see – Princess Anne.

King Charles’ sister – known as the Princess Royal – and her husband, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, will be visiting NSW, Victoria, and Queensland on a tour from November 8 to 11.

While Kate and William have been tipped to take an Australia trip, Anne is getting there first. (Credit: Getty) (Credit: Getty)

Why is Princess Anne coming to Australia?

Anne is making the journey in her role as Colonel-in-Chief to the Royal Australian Corps of Signals (RA Sigs) – a team of soldiers who are technical specialists that provide communications, electronic warfare and cyber capabilities to support military operations.

Her visit will mark the 100-year anniversary of the formation of the Corps.

While the exact itinerary has not been revealed for security reasons, in an interview with Channel 7’s Sunrise, royal commentator Angela Mollard gave an insight into Anne and what her royal tour would involve.

Anne is a well-respected member of the Royal Family. (Credit: Getty)

“There is so much about her that we love,” Angela told the show.

“The horsewoman, the Olympian, the fact that she has more charities than any other Royal Family member since the Queen died.”

“She is a loyal daughter,” the expert added.

“She is no-nonsense, she gets on with it and says it how it is. She is incredibly knowledgeable, and she takes in the details and remembers people and who they are and what they do. She also has a funny sense of humour.”

Anne’s personality also means she is likely to be hands-on when it comes to the details of her tour.

“The last time she was here was in 2022, and she has long-standing connections,” Angela explained.

“She will touch base with some of those agencies and people she has had relationships with for a long time.”

Anne last visited Australia in 2022. (Credit: Getty)

Has Princess Anne been to Australia?

Certainly, Anne is no stranger to Australia. The royal has been here more than 20 times before, and her husband’s brother lives in Lismore, NSW – a town that was badly impacted by the 2022 floods.

On her last visit, in 2022, Anne formally opened the 200th Sydney Royal Easter Show – arriving in a horse-drawn carriage before addressing the crowd and thanking the farming community for showing resilience through countless hardships.

During that same tour, Anne met firefighters at the NSW Rural Fire Service HQ in Sydney, where she learned more about the impact of the devastating 2019/2020 bushfire season and met the families of some of those killed.

