The reason why Prince William might not give Prince Louis a title

Prince William may not give Prince Louis a royal title, it has been claimed.

After Prince Andrew relinquished his title as the Duke of York this week, much speculation has been given as to who will inherit the name.

However, royal experts have claimed that the title could be retired for quite some time, given the scandal surrounding Andrew.

Some experts have speculated that William won’t want Louis to inherit the title, and he will instead solely go by his birth-given title of Prince.

“I believe Prince William is not a great fan of royal titles,” royal biographer Ingrid Seward told nine.com.au.

Prince William might not give Prince Louis (pictured left, with Prince George) a title. (Credit: Getty)

“He is a modern thinker and to his generation hereditary titles are more of a hindrance than an honour.”

“They now mean very little and should be used only when they are earned and even then, sparingly.”

“It is quite possible Prince Louis will simply remain as he is. I am certain his father will never wish him to be called the Duke of York.”

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s three children are currently formally known as Prince George of Wales, Princess Charlotte of Wales, and Prince Louis of Wales.

Dukedoms are assigned by the monarch, typically upon marriage, and it is expected that George will be given the title Duke of Cornwall.

Royal titles are an honorary tradition which are passed down when a new King ascends the throne. (Credit: Getty)

William automatically became the Duke of Cornwall when his father, Charles, became King, with the tradition likely to continue when he ascends to the throne.

Charlotte could one day become Princess Royal, a title currently held by her great-aunt, Princess Anne.

The titles are not automatic but a longstanding tradition, meaning William could choose not to pass on the title when he becomes King.

King Charles made William the Prince of Wales, his own former title, upon Queen Elizabeth’s death in September 2022.

