Esteemed royal makes surprising joke about getting “drunk” with A-lister

One royal has got people talking, after he joked about being drunk with a Hollywood legend!

Prince William has been spotted in the new trailer for the third season of Eugene Levy’s travel series, The Reluctant Traveler.

He can be seen at the end, but boy, has he made an impression!

During this season of the show, Eugene said he wanted to create and tick things off his travel bucket list, before he “kicked the bucket”.

In the clip, the Prince of Wales strolled through Windsor Great Park with the Schitt’s Creek star and asked him if he ever imagined them drinking together.

Prince William is making a surprising cameo on Eugene Levy’s series The Reluctant Traveler. (Credit: Apple TV+)

“Was getting drunk with Prince William on your bucket list?” the royal asked in the teaser.

“That’s the bucket,” the actor responded, prompting the royal to clarify, “That’s the bucket, is it?”

During his time in Britain, he’s also seen strolling through Windsor Castle.

“Oh my. It doesn’t get much better than that,” he said in a voiceover.

Along with “living the royal life in the United Kingdom”, the American Pie star is also heading to the USA, Mexico, Ireland, India, Austria, Canada, and South Korea in the eight-episode series.

The Prince of Wales is not the only famous face making an appearance during season three.

Eugene will also be joined by Michael Bublé, his daughter Sarah Levy, the K-pop band NOWZ, and cricketer Rahul Dravid.

The Emmy-nominated series is executive produced by Eugene Levy, David Brindley, Nic Patten, Sara Brailsford, Iain Peckham, and Lily Fitzpatrick.

When can I watch season three of The Reluctant Traveler?

The good thing is, you don’t have to wait too long! The third season of The Reluctant Traveler will be released on Apple TV+ on September 19.