Prince William and Kate Middleton to return to Australia for first time in 11 years!

Prince William and Kate Middleton have been invited to tour Australia by Anthony Albanese.

The Prime Minister, 62, extended the invitation after meeting King Charles at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on Sunday, September 28.

He spent 90 minutes with the British monarch during his official visit to the United Kingdom, where he presented Charles with a gift.

Albo handed the King a framed photograph of himself and his fiancée Jodie Haydon alongside Charles and Queen Camilla from their nine-day 2024 Australian tour.

Prince William and Kate Middleton have been invited to tour Australia by Anthony Albanese. (Credit: Getty)

And he is hoping to host the royal family again very soon, and has invited William, 43, and Kate, 43, to visit Australia.

Albo said there was a “standing invitation” for the Prince and Princess of Wales to visit in the “coming period”.

“I’m certainly hoping there will be one, there’s a standing invitation that the royal family are always welcome in Australia,” he told News Corp.

“It was wonderful to welcome King Charles and Queen Camilla to Australia recently, who had a very successful visit, and His Majesty is very engaged, and I hope that the Prince and Princess of Wales are able to visit as well. We are hopeful that might occur in the coming period.”

His comments came after he met King Charles at Balmoral Castle in Scotland. (Credit: Getty)

Albo said it was a “personal honour” to be invited to Scotland to speak with Charles as he offered the same courtesy to other senior royals.

William and Kate have not visited Australia since April 2014, when they embarked on a three-week royal tour with their son, Prince George, who was a baby at the time.

Their younger children – Charlotte, 10, and Louis, seven – have never visited Australia.

According to Sunrise‘s royal editor, Rob Jobson, the royal visit will most likely happen in July or August 2026 to align with the British school holidays.

William and Kate have not visited Australia since 2014, when their eldest son George was a baby. (Credit: Getty)

“I can’t see William and Kate going down to Australia and leaving the kids behind,” he added.

It would mark a major milestone for Kate, who hasn’t embarked on a lengthy overseas trip since visiting Belize, Jamaica, and the Bahamas in March 2022.

The royals had been due to tour Australia in 2020 to visit those affected by the devastating 2019–20 Australian bushfires, but the plans were halted due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

