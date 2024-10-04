Lady Louise Alice Elizabeth Mary Mountbatten-Windsor, better known as Lady Louise Windsor, is the eldest child and only daughter of Prince Edward and Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh.

The 20-year-old prefers to stay under the radar, however, she is gradually stepping into the spotlight. A royal commentator has even suggested that Lady Louise may play a key role in the future of the monarchy.

The Daily Mail’s Editor Richard Eden has said that she would be the perfect choice to help with royal duties when the time is right.

“When Prince William becomes King, I hope that he will follow the example of his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, and ask his cousins, including Lady Louise and James, to share royal duties with him,” he said.

Lady Louise Windsor was a vision in blue at Trooping the Colour 2024. (Credit: Wiktor Szymanowicz/Future Publishing via Getty Images)

At Trooping the Colour in 2024, Lady Louise was notably the only non-working royal to make an appearance on the balcony of Buckingham Palace (apart from the Wales children).

While she has never previously been considered a key player in the monarchy (unlike her older cousins), Louise was front and centre at the annual military pageant – a sure nod to her future role within The Firm.

When it comes to the royal family, they are anything if not deliberate, and we are certain that the 20-year-old’s appearance has marked the start of a new chapter for the unofficial princess.

Previously, Queen Elizabeth would invite extended members of her family to join her at the event, however in recent years King Charles has restricted this to working royals in an effort to slim down the monarchy.

If Lady Louise were indeed to become a working royal following the completion of her university studies at St. Andrews in Scotland, she would herald the start of a new generation of working royals as the upper echelon of her family continue to age rapidly.

Lady Louise has no firm plans to become a working royal. (Credit: Getty)

However new reports suggest that her future lies elsewhere, with royal expert Joe Little from Majesty magazine revealing that while she may be the niece of the current King and cousin to the future King, she would never “play an active role in working royal life.”

“I don’t ever envisage her being a full-time working royal or even a part-time working royal,” he shared with British publication HELLO!

“I think she will attend royal events, but I don’t see her undertaking her own engagements. I think she will very much do her own thing in the future.

“Now there’s no reason for Louise not to be involved with charities, like her mother and father, but given her age, I think she can make those decisions by herself when the time is right,” he added.

Given insider sources have previously revealed that Lady Louise is considering a career in the military post-university, it wouldn’t be a huge surprise that she continues to keep a low profile.

Scroll on for everything you need to know about Lady Louise Windsor…

Lady Louise was premature and weighed just 4lbs at the time of birth. (Credit: Getty)

How old is Lady Louise Windsor?

Lady Louise Alice Elizabeth Mary Mountbatten-Windsor was born on November 8, 2003, at Frimley Park Hospital in Surrey, England, making her just 20 years old. According to the BBC, Lady Louise was born prematurely, with her mother being rushed to the hospital one month early.

Lady Louise was born with a condition called esotropia which turns the eyes outwards.

“Premature babies can often have squints because the eyes are the last thing in the baby package to really be finalized,” Sophie told the Sunday Express.

“Her squint was quite profound when she was tiny and it takes time to correct it. You’ve got to make sure one eye doesn’t become more dominant than the other but she’s fine now—her eyesight is perfect,” she added.

As she was growing up, she had various issues with her vision and underwent her first eye procedure at just 18 months old. The procedure proved to be unsuccessful and she didn’t have a second until 2014.

Lady Louise and her younger brother James, Earl of Wessex. (Credit: Getty)

Who are Lady Louise Windsor’s parents?

Lady Louise is the daughter of Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh, and Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh. She is the granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, and the youngest niece of King Charles III. While she was born 8th in the line of succession for the British throne, she is currently 16th.

Who are Lady Louise Windsor’s siblings?

Lady Louise is the older sister to James, Earl of Wessex. James, 16, was born on December 17, 2007, and is the youngest nephew of King Charles.

Lady Louise and Queen Elizabeth shared a special bond. (Credit: Getty)

Was Lady Louise Windsor close to the Queen?

It is understood that Lady Louise and her grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, shared a special bond. Queen Elizabeth would often attend events with Louise’s parents to watch her granddaughter from the sidelines. Most notably, she attended the Royal Windsor Horse Show in May 2022, in which Lady Louise led the Fell Pony Society centenary parade into the event. The carriage she was driving belonged to her grandfather, Prince Philip.

Lady Louise shares Prince Philip’s passion for carriage driving. The two proved to bond over their shared interests and shared a close relationship prior to his death in 2021. She had reportedly “cemented herself as… [his] favourite grandchild.”

Does Lady Louise Windsor go to university?

Lady Louise attends St Andrew’s University in Scotland, the same school where Prince William met Kate Middleton. She started at the university in September 2022 and is currently in her third year of studying English.