Is this the REAL reason Queen Camilla skipped the Duchess of Kent’s funeral?

Queen Camilla was forced to pull out of the Duchess of Kent’s funeral at the last minute.

Katharine Worsley – the wife of Prince Edward, the Duke of Kent – was laid to rest at Westminster Cathedral in London on September 16, but Camilla was notably absent.

According to People, it marked the first time in “several hundred years” that the royal family had attended a Catholic mass for one of its members.

While King Charles attended, Camilla, 78, shared her “deep regrets” over missing the funeral because she was suffering from “acute sinusitis” – an infection which causes the sinuses to become inflamed.

However, many theories have begun circulating online, with some speculating that illness wasn’t the true reason for Camilla’s absence.

Katharine was known to be very close with Charles’s first wife, the late Princess Diana, and this has prompted much speculation that this is why Camilla wasn’t in attendance.

“I doubt she ever planned to attend. Understand there was no love lost between the Duchess of Kent and Camilla,” one person speculated.

“Heard Camilla and the Duchess of Kent didn’t get along,” another claimed.

“I hear the Duchess of Kent loved Diana and always supported her,” a third remarked.

Another added, “Camilla not attending the Duchess of Kent’s funeral really makes me think there was something between them.”

Katharine and Diana shared a deep friendship and bonded over the pressures of royal life, having both married into the institution.

Katharine was considered to be a mentor to Diana up until her death and at the Princess of Wales’ funeral, Katharine sat beside Diana’s mother, Frances.

Despite her illness, Camilla is still expected to meet Donald Trump on September 17. The US President arrived in London on the night of the funeral.

Buckingham Palace said Camilla “hopes” to be present for all scheduled events.

Trump is due to take part in a full day of events at Windsor Castle, where Charles and Camilla arrived on September 16.

King Charles attended Katharine’s funeral alongside Prince William, Kate Middleton, and Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh. Her husband, Prince Edward, was absent as he was on an overseas visit.

A palace statement confirming Camilla’s absence read: “With great regret, Her Majesty The Queen has withdrawn from attendance at this afternoon’s Requiem Mass for The Duchess of Kent as she is recovering from acute sinusitis.”

Katharine died on September 4, 2025, aged 92, Buckingham Palace announced at the time.

Katharine was the oldest surviving member of the royal family and was married to Queen Elizabeth’s first cousin, Prince Edward, the Duke of Kent.

