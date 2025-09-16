King Charles and Queen Camilla shock! Could this royal marriage be in hot water?

King Charles and Queen Camilla have been hit by rumours that they are leading “separate lives”.

Advertisement

The royal couple appear as close as ever, but a source has alleged that things are different behind the scenes.

According to RadarOnline, the couple now lead “largely separate lives” away from their joint public appearances.

Insiders told the publication that Camilla spends much of her time at Ray Mill House in Wiltshire, while Charles remains at Highgrove or Clarence House.

King Charles and Queen Camilla have been hit by rumours that they lead “separate lives”. (Credit: Getty)

Advertisement

“They are putting on a united front in public, especially because Charles is ill, but behind the scenes it’s a very different picture,” the source claimed.

New Idea has contacted Buckingham Palace for comment.

However, Charles and Camilla appeared closer than ever when they celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary in April of this year.

They celebrated the milestone during their three-day state visit to Rome.

Advertisement

They got married in April 2005 in a small civil ceremony at Windsor Guildhall.

However, Charles and Camilla appeared closer than ever when they celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary in April of this year. (Credit: Getty)

Charles and Camilla first met in the early 1970s at a polo match at Windsor, but their relationship was affected as Charles was under pressure from the royal family to marry.

They went their separate ways, and Camilla married Andrew Parker Bowles in 1973, and Charles wed Diana Spencer in 1981.

Advertisement

But, according to Charles’ authorised biography, The Prince of Wales: A Biography by Johnathan Dimbleby, Charles and Camilla began having an affair in 1986.

Their affair was made public in leaked phone call recordings in 1993, and Charles and Diana officially divorced in 1996.

Camilla and Andrew divorced in 1995, but she and Charles didn’t make their first public appearance together until 1999.

Advertisement

Start your journey to find love for FREE today, with eHarmony.