Prince Harry meets King Charles for the first time in 19 months

Prince Harry has met King Charles for the first time in 19 months following their estrangement.

The father and son had not seen each other since February 2024, shortly after Charles’s cancer diagnosis was made public.

But they have finally met up during the Duke of Sussex’s four-day trip to the United Kingdom – his first in five months.

According to Reuters, Buckingham Palace confirmed that Charles, 76, had a private tea with Harry, 40, at Clarence House in London on Wednesday.

Prince Harry has finally reunited with King Charles for the first time in 19 months. (Credit: Getty)

Harry was photographed arriving at Clarence House in a black Range Rover at 5.20pm.

The meeting was reported to have lasted 54 minutes and could be the first step towards Harry’s desired reconciliation with his family.

Harry was believed to have travelled straight to an Invictus Games event in London after the meeting, where he provided an update about Charles.

When asked by a journalist about his father, he reportedly said: “Yes, he’s great, thank you.”

Harry touched down in the UK on Monday, which was also the third anniversary of Queen Elizabeth’s death.

Harry was photographed arriving at Clarence House in a black Range Rover at 5.20pm on Wednesday to meet his father. (Credit: Getty)

He made the trip from his home in California solo, with his wife, Meghan Markle, and their children – Archie, six, and Lilibet, four – remaining in the United States.

He had not been expected to meet his father as Charles was still in Balmoral in Scotland with his wife, Queen Camilla.

However, Charles then returned to London on Wednesday, the penultimate day of Harry’s visit.

Harry is not believed to have yet met up with his brother, Prince William, who had conflicting royal engagements this week.

It was reported that William was refusing to entertain a reunion with Harry following their estrangement.

And their clashing diaries have so far left no time for a reunion during Harry’s rare visit back to the UK.

Charles was also spotted separately at the property. The private tea was reported to have lasted 54 minutes. (Credit: Getty)

While Harry laid flowers at Queen Elizabeth’s burial site on Monday and attended the WellChild Awards, William carried out an engagement in Sunningdale.

Harry then travelled to Nottingham on Tuesday to announce a charity donation before returning to London for further meetings.

On Tuesday, William separately visited the youth organisation Spiral Skills in Lambeth and is now in Cardiff visiting a new mental health hub.

Harry has been very open about his desire to reconcile with his family.

“I don’t know how much longer my father has. He won’t speak to me because of this security stuff… but it would be nice to reconcile,” he told BBC News in May.

His comment referenced his failed legal challenge over the level of security entitlement he gets when he visits the United Kingdom.

Harry is not believed to have plans to meet up with Prince William or his wife, Kate Middleton. (Credit: Getty )

Harry also confessed that he “misses” the UK after moving to the United States with his wife, Meghan Markle, in June 2020.

“I can’t see a world in which I would be bringing my wife and children back to the UK at this point. And the things they’re going to miss, well, everything … I miss the UK,” he explained.

It was previously claimed that Charles was open to reconciling with Harry – as their latest meeting proves.

“Charles has always been the most open to reconciling with Harry, out of all the royals,” a palace insider exclusively told New Idea.

“Even after the worst of Harry and the Duchess of Sussex’s barbs, Charles has never fully closed the door on him.”

