“NOT be watching”: Fans slam Meghan Markle’s upcoming holiday special

Meghan Markle is determined to spread Christmas cheer through her holiday special on Netflix, but not everyone is excited for it.

Advertisement

The special, With Love, Meghan: Holiday Celebration, was initially announced in August, when Prince Harry and the Duchess of Sussex announced they were extending their deal with the streaming giant.

“Together, friends and family deck the halls, create holiday feasts, craft heartfelt gifts, and share lots of laughs – with simple how-tos to follow at home,” Netflix previously said about it.

“It’s a holiday wonder with warmth, tradition, and a generous dose of joy.”

Taking to Instagram on November 11, she said the special was the opportunity to “Embrace traditions and make new ones this holiday season”.

Advertisement

Not everyone is excited about Meghan’s Christmas special on Netflix. (Credit: Netflix)

However, it has divided fans.

“Let me guess! She’s going to stick a sprig of rosemary in a cocktail and make a cheese plate in the shape of a Christmas tree 🙄🙄😴😴🥱🥱,” a fan vented on Instagram.

“Well, this is one show I will NOT be watching,” another said.

Advertisement

One fan even accused the Duchess of Sussex of trying to copy the Princess of Wales, who hosts an annual carol concert event.

“Of course she had to do a Christmas special because Princess Catherine always does one. #copycat,” the fan wrote.

Another thanked the streaming platform for letting them know so they can “avoid” it, and others said they did not care.

Advertisement

However, others said they were keen to watch it.

“Already on my Google calendar 😍 I love you, Meghan!❤️❤️❤️❤️,” a fan account gushed.

Another eagerly commented by saying they’re “ready to watch your holiday excellence”.

Meghan Markle is excited to release her holiday special on Netflix. (Credit: Netflix)

Advertisement

When is With Love, Meghan: Holiday Celebration coming out on Netflix?

It’s not too far away, because the holiday special will be released on the streaming giant on December 3.

The holiday special follows from the release of season two of With Love, Meghan. (Credit: Netflix)

Is there going to be a third season of With Love, Meghan?

The holiday special continues from two seasons of her hit Netflix show, With Love, Meghan.

The second season was released on August 26, and there has been no confirmation about another installment.

Advertisement

When asked about it in Washington, the Duchess of Sussex refused to provide an answer.

Instead, she said the Christmas special was a “really good one”.

Never miss a story! Sign up to New Idea’s FREE newsletter for royal news and exclusives here.

Advertisement