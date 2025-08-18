Will there be a season three of With Love, Meghan?

It was a twist that audiences might not have seen coming. In a statement delivered on August 11, 2025, Netflix announced it had “extended its creative partnership” with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

The announcement that the streamer would continue to work with the couple’s Archewell Productions came after the Duchess of Sussex’s much-anticipated lifestyle show With Love, Meghan ranked just 383rd in the streaming network’s list of top-watched shows in the first half of 2025 – and after increasing speculation their reported $100 million deal would not be renewed.

The rumours, however, were wrong. The newly inked deal will see Netflix partnering with Meghan’s As Ever food brand.

Meghan will continue working with Netflix after her second season of With Love, Meghan. (Credit: Netflix)

“We’re proud to extend our partnership with Netflix and expand our work together to include the As ever brand,” Meghan said in a statement when the news was first announced.

“My husband and I feel inspired by our partners who work closely with us and our Archewell Productions team to create thoughtful content across genres that resonates globally, and celebrates our shared vision.”

Netflix chief content officer Bela Bajaria said the streamer was “excited to continue” its partnership, saying, “Harry and Meghan are influential voices whose stories resonate with audiences everywhere.

“The response to their work speaks for itself — Harry & Meghan gave viewers an intimate look into their lives and quickly became one of our most-watched documentary series.”

However, amid all the perkiness of the press release about the new deal, The Hollywood Reporter claimed “in practice, it is a downgrade”.

“The overall-to-first-look extension mirrors the move Netflix made recently with the Obamas — as well as others — for their Higher Ground banner. In both cases, the exclusivity carried by their respective splashy original deals has been removed,” the publication wrote.

So what TV offerings can audiences expect to see from Harry and Meghan in the future?

Firstly, a second season of With Love, Meghan has already been confirmed to drop on August 26, featuring appearances from celebs including Chrissy Teigen, Tan France, David Chang, and more.

The Sussexes have inked a new Netflix deal. (Credit: Karwai Tang/WireImage)

Where is With Love, Meghan filmed?

The series sees Meghan return to the same rented $US9.5 million Montecito home she used to film scenes for the first series.

The four-bedroom property, owned by local philanthropists Tom and Sherrie Cipolla, is located close to Harry and Meghan’s own $US14.7 million property, which, she previously told People, she wanted to “protect” as a “safe haven”.

“We’re a close-knit family, and I love those moments— putting Lili down for a nap, having lunch together, having sacred time together at the end of the day,” the duchess told the publication in March 2025.

“Our kitchen is where Mama just cooks for the family, and with a crew of 80-plus people, that’s a lot of people to have in your house!”

In addition to the second season of With Love, Meghan, Netflix will air a holiday special in December 2025 titled With Love, Meghan: Holiday Celebration.

Meghan said she filmed the show in a rented house because her own home is a “safe haven”. (Credit: Netflix)

What is the point of With Love, Meghan?

With Love, Meghan first launched in tandem with Meghan’s lifestyle brand As Ever.

The brand’s debut collection – which included teas and flower petal sprinkles – sold out within an hour of launch.

In its press release, Netflix said As Ever would “continue expanding into new product categories with new items continuing to be released throughout the remainder of the year”.

It appears Meghan certainly values Netflix’s insights when it comes to commercial content.

In a previous interview with Inc, the royal said the streamer’s “reach” combined with her “vision for the brand” felt like it was “going to be a really perfect match”.

“They [Netflix] have tremendous experience on licensing deals and turning brands and shows into really good products, like Bridgerton,” Meghan said, in reference to Shonda Rhimes’ hit series, which has morphed into off-screen fan experiences too.

Other Archewell projects in the world include the feature film Meet Me at the Lake, an adaptation of the Carley Fortune’s best-selling romance novel, although progress appears to be slow, with no director, screenwriter, or cast officially attached.

“By this point, you would have thought they would have got a director on board and a cast. So what is the delay?” a Hollywood source told Page Six before their new deal was announced.

“And when you make something for Netflix, it takes a long time for it to actually hit the streamer — there is so much to do in post production, to make sure it’s ready for every country.”

Will there be a Season 3 of With Love, Meghan?

It’s unclear whether fans can expect a Season 3 of With Love, Meghan, although there have been unconfirmed reports that Netflix has approved a third season, not featuring Harry at all.

Meghan and Harry are, however, set to produce a short documentary called Masaka Kids, A Rhythm Within.

The project, a partnership with Archewell and Campfire Studios in association with Wontanara Productions, focuses on a small orphanage in the heart of Uganda’s Masaka region where “the shadows of the HIV/AIDS crisis linger”.

“Masaka Kids, A Rhythm Within goes beyond the viral videos to reveal a vibrant, one-of-a-kind community where orphaned children transform hardship into joy, dancing their way toward healing, belonging, and the promise of a brighter future,” the press release states.

