“Bindi wants him to be safe”: Her desperate plea for Robert Irwin to move to LA REVEALED

While Robert Irwin’s first love is Australia Zoo, sources tell New Idea that his sister, Bindi, is “urging him” to set up a base in Los Angeles to capitalise on his growing list of opportunities.

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The wildlife warrior’s most recent meteoric rise to fame is a testament to his stint on Dancing with the Stars, where he took home the Mirrorball Trophy.

Not only that, but he followed it with a role in Disney’s successful sequel Zootopia 2, where he previously said he’d love to continue exploring acting.

Robert Irwin was already a breakout star, but Dancing with the Stars USA dramatically catapulted his fame. (Credit: Getty)

He’s also making the most of impressing the world with his moves on the dance floor by hosting Dancing with the Stars: The Next Pro, which has been viewed more than five million times.

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With him set to host the 66th TV Week Logie Awards on August 16, a source tells New Idea that he’s reportedly set to receive an offer from Disney that “he can’t refuse”.

“Bindi’s adamant that he not waste his big shot and she wants Terri with him so they can go house-hunting,” the source explains.

“If this deal comes to fruition, he shouldn’t be staying in hotels and rentals, and Bindi wants him to be safe and comfortable, setting up a proper base in LA – with or without [girlfriend] Ashleigh [Scully].”

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He has been rumoured to be linked to the American wildlife activist and wildlife photographer since earlier this year; however, they have known each other for years.

With two American shows and a movie already under his belt, another source previously told New Idea that Channing Tatum was allegedly eyeing him for a Magic Mike Revival.

Robert is set to host Australian Ninja Warrior on Channel 10. (Credit: Channel 10)

“Robert would love to do something like this,” the source close to the Irwin family previously told us.

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“He’s young and wants to stretch himself as an actor, but getting his mum and sister on board with him playing a male stripper is another story entirely.”

While nothing has been confirmed yet, Robert’s commitments continue to pile up Down Under.

Most recently, he was announced as one of the hosts of the reboot of Australian Ninja Warrior, which is set to air in 2027. It is also expected to be filmed over the next few months.

The news came weeks after Network 10 revealed that I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! was axed, and then picked up by rival Channel Seven.

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Our source adds that his upcoming US deal won’t clash with the show, but Bindi wants him to prioritise opportunities overseas.

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