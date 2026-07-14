I’m A Celebrity makes shock move to Channel Seven – is Robert Irwin next?

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! Australia is moving to Channel Seven after its cancellation on rival network 10.

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Network 10 confirmed the show wouldn’t be returning in 2027 in June, and nearly two months on, the show has found a new home.

Channel Seven confirmed in a media release that I’m A Celebrity would be airing on Seven from next year, but there is no news about whether Robert Irwin or Julia Morris will return as hosts.

“We are absolutely thrilled to partner with the Seven Network to unleash the next massive evolution of I’m A Celebrity… in 2027,” David Mott, ITV Studios Australia’s CEO & Managing Director, said in a statement.

“For over ten years, Australian audiences have loved this iconic show, and with terrifying trials, hilarious camp drama and heartfelt celebrity revelations, ITV Studios Australia is ready to deliver a brand-new era for the Jungle.”

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I’m A Celebrity is moving to Channel Seven after being axed by Network 10. (Credit: Channel 10)

Meanwhile, Angus Ross, Southern Cross Media Group’s Managing Director, Television and Streaming, added, “I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! is one of the world’s most recognisable entertainment formats and we’re incredibly excited to welcome it to Seven in 2027.

“This is a proven franchise with a passionate fan base and we look forward to bringing our own fresh energy and ambition to its next chapter.”

While there is no news on who will host the Channel Seven version, all eyes are pointing towards Robert, given he has just been signed up to host the TV Week 2026 Logie Awards.

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According to New Idea‘s insiders, the network is looking to give the long-running format a younger, fresher feel, with Seven rushing to lock down Robert alongside another TV star.

As for Julia, she has heavily suggested that she won’t be returning to the franchise, recently telling New Idea she was looking forward to taking a break away from the show.

Our insiders say that Seven had instead been trying to bag Ricki-Lee Coulter to host alongside Robert, however, she is no longer in the running.

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“Ricki-Lee was certainly someone Seven considered early on and was almost a lock,” an industry insider tells New Idea.

“She ticks a lot of boxes for the network, but her existing commitments with Australian Idol, Sydney breakfast radio and other projects have made the timing difficult.”

Former I’m A Celebrity host Dr Chris Brown has since moved to Channel Seven to host Dancing With The Stars with Sonia Kruger. (Credit: Channel Seven)

In a link to the IAC universe, Sonia hosted Dancing With The Stars Australia on Channel Seven with Dr Chris Brown, who previously helmed I’m A Celebrity with Julia until 2024.

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Now, fans are wondering whether Dr Chris could return to the reality TV franchise after signing on with Seven back in 2023.

According to multiple television insiders, Seven is now focusing on a shortlist that includes a well-known Australian actress and a popular radio personality, though their names are being kept tightly under wraps.

Sources have signalled that Carrie Bickmore could be the radio star in the running, claiming that Seven is keen to pair Robert with another female co-host to appeal to a wider audience.

“The brief has shifted slightly,” they claim. “They’re looking for someone who feels fresh but is already loved by Australian viewers.”

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Talent agents are expected to begin receiving approaches in the next week, with Seven eager to lock down Robert to continue on I’m A Celebrity without Julia, who had hosted the show for 12 years.

“Don’t be surprised if plenty of Seven stars get the call,” the source says. “Home and Away favourites, television presenters and sports personalities are all obvious targets because audiences already know them.”

Production is expected to return to South Africa, although sources say discussions are continuing over whether the series will air live or be pre-recorded.

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Behind the scenes, the jungle reboot is also expected to fill the programming gap left by SAS Australia, rather than replacing The Voice Australia, which remains one of Seven’s strongest-performing entertainment franchises.

“The jungle is a recognisable brand with plenty of life left in it,” says the insider. “The challenge now is making it feel fresh for a new audience while keeping everything viewers loved about the original.”

Sources say that Julia is devastated by the turn of events, and she has signalled in recent interviews that she won’t be returning to the franchise.

Speaking to New Idea about the news at the 2026 TV Week Logie Awards nominations, Julia joked that her bank account would be getting a “rest” after the news of I’m A Celebrity‘s axing from Ten.

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“I feel like I don’t know whether to be sad or whatever, but I know that whenever we go over there, we have the time of our lives,” she told us.

Speaking to our sister publication TV Week, Julia shared her sadness over the show leaving 10 and acknowledged that it may have a future on another network without her.

It is not believed that Julia Morris will join the show on Channel Seven. (Credit: Getty)

She said that she spoke to Robert directly after finding out the news and encouraged him to take on the opportunity, if he was offered it.

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“I rang him when it all went down and said: ‘I know you don’t need it but if the show went somewhere else with someone different, I’m aware I’m not everyone’s cup of tea. Your message [of conservation] is more important than my ego, so please, go forth,” she shared.

However, she claimed that he said he wouldn’t do it without her, adding, “He’s a beautiful man and I love him so much.”

Robert is yet to break his silence on whether he will join I’m A Celebrity on Channel Seven, but the network is keen to lock him in to continue leading the franchise.

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