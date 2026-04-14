Australian Ninja Warrior is making a comeback! Everything we know about the reboot

Australian Ninja Warrior is coming back to TV screens and this time it’s heading to a brand new network.

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Rumours have been swirling for months about a possible revival of the obstacle course series, and now, it looks like things are getting serious.

According to TV Blackbox, a deal to bring the show back is imminent with Channel 10 set to be its new home, after it initially ran for six seasons on Nine between 2017 and 2022.

The format pits hundreds of competitors against a series of increasingly brutal obstacle courses, with only the best advancing to the finals and a shot at the title of Australian Ninja Warrior.

Zak Stolz won the last season of Australian Ninja Warrior in 2022. (Credit: Instagram)

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Is Australian Ninja Warrior getting a reboot?

News of a possible revival of the show sent fans into meltdown when the Australian Ninja Warrior Instagram page started posting throwback footage from past seasons on April 1.

Up until then, the page had lay dormant ever since the show was axed four years ago.

Fans were convinced that the account’s revival was a hint that the show is coming back.

“Is this a sign that ANW is coming back? 🙄💥” wrote one on the post.

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“So when do we start back up? 🤔 😉” added another.

With another firing off: “If yall aren’t returning after all these posts we will riot!”

Why was Ninja Warrior Australia cancelled?

Over its original run, the location of the show moved around a lot.

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It launched on Sydney’s Cockatoo Island before shifting to Spotswood in Victoria, then Melbourne Showgrounds and eventually, Sydney’s Qudos Bank Arena for its final two seasons.

It was eventually axed in 2022 amid rising costs, noise complaints and sliding ratings.

For the revival, Melbourne is understood to be the preferred filming location, with the Victorian capital offering stronger logistics for the large-scale production.

According to TV Blackbox, Dreamworld on the Gold Coast has also been floated as an option.

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Robert Irwin could be in line to present the revamped show. (Credit: Instagram)

When will Australian Ninja Warrior air?

As for when we’ll see it back on screens, late 2026 has been mentioned as a possibility, though early 2027 is considered the more likely landing spot, filling the gap left by The Amazing Race being axed from 10’s schedule.

When it comes to hosts for the show, nothing has been locked in yet, but a few names are doing the rounds.

Robert Irwin has been tipped by the Daily Mail and Beau Ryan is another name in the mix, with his schedule freed up following The Amazing Race‘s cancellation.

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There could also be a reunion with his Gladiators co-host Liz Ellis has even been raised as a possibility.

TV Blackbox also says that 10 News sport presenter Scott Mackinnon has been floated internally.

Who is Ninja Warrior’s Nathan Ryles?

In recent days, Ninja Warrior has been getting fresh interest, thanks to another major reality TV show.

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After finishing up her time on Married at First Sight 2026 bride Alissa Faye confirmed to New Idea that she is dating Ninja Warrior‘s Nathan Ryles.

“Our connection is something I’ve never experienced before,” Alissa revealed.

“He was unexpected; we didn’t plan for this to happen, you know, it just happened so naturally. I believe that he is my person.”

Despite making it to the Grand Final two years in a row, Nathan has never won Australian Ninja Warrior.

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Watch this space to see if he makes a return to give it another shot!