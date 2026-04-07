EXCLUSIVE: MAFS’ Alissa Fay breaks silence on new romance: “He is my person”

Married At First Sight bride Alissa Fay’s break-up might have just played out on screen, but she has already moved on with someone new.

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Alissa has exclusively confirmed to us that she is dating Ninja Warriors star Nathan Ryles after rampant speculation about their relationship.

And it’s not just a mere fling, with the L-bomb already having been dropped, just four months after they started dating.

“Our connection is something I’ve never experienced before,” Alissa tells us of their relationship.

It’s official! MAFS bride Alissa Fay has moved on with Nathan Ryles. (Credit: New Idea )

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“He was unexpected; we didn’t plan for this to happen, you know, it just happened so naturally. I believe that he is my person.”

“I thought that I knew what love was, and I thought that I had felt love before, but this is a whole other feeling. I believe he’s my soulmate, like he is my person, and I have found my person; he makes me so happy.”

Alissa said they are taking it “day by day”, but it’s clear things are already pretty serious between the pair, given they have already moved in together!

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While it may seem fast to some fans, given Alissa’s MAFS journey has just come to an end, she has actually known of Nathan for many years, as they share the same social circles in Adelaide.

Things became romantic between them in December after Alissa’s friend “wingmanned” them, after her on-screen marriage with David Momoh ended.

“I was on a wine tour for my gym, and randomly, one of Alissa’s friends came on there,” Nathan tells us.

Alissa found love with Nathan in December. (Credit: New Idea)

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“She just mentioned that Alissa was on MAFS. And I was like, ‘Oh, I swear that she was in a previous relationship’, and she just let me know that yeah, that she wasn’t in her relationship anymore, and she was on MAFS.”

“Her friend was like, ‘[If her relationship] on the show doesn’t work out, you guys would be such a great couple.’ So, yeah, she did the best wingman thing and hooked us up.”

Alissa gushes, “We just connected off the back. We had chemistry, and it’s like I’ve known him for so long.”

“We knew of each other for many, many years, just because I had a very small network of people. So it was, yeah, it’s just crazy how we met for the first time after knowing each other for so many years.”

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They have already said “I love you”, with Nathan dropping the L-bomb first while they went on an Airbnb getaway together in a “very romantic” moment, and their connection is only getting stronger by the day.”

The couple has already moved in together. (Credit: New Idea)

“We have such a strong connection,” Nathan adds.

“Like, we just really get each other. We’re both very driven. We bring out the best of each other as well, which has been really nice. She’s such a beautiful person.

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“She’s treated me better than I’ve ever been treated, and I just love her so much.”

Now MAFS is over, the happy couple is just over the moon that they no longer have to hide their relationship, with Alissa describing it as “very challenging”.

“We’ve obviously had to keep everything behind closed doors because we can’t spoil the narrative,” Alissa says.

They no longer have to hide their romance! (Credit: New Idea)

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“We wanted to do the right thing. It’s just wild, not being able to go out in public. It’s just been challenging. It’s had challenges, but I think it’s brought us closer together.”

However, looking on the positive side, Nathan sweetly says it was a nice way for them to spend more quality time together, adding, “We’ve had to stay inside, and we’ve just enjoyed each other’s company.”

“I feel like that was a great opportunity for us to really connect. It’s been beautiful. Not many relationships go through what we’ve been through.”

Alissa and David were one of MAFS’ strongest couples. (Credit: Channel Nine )

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As for whether Alissa’s MAFS marriage bothers him? It doesn’t appear to be a deal breaker for Nathan.

“I don’t really watch the show,” he confesses. “While I do see clips here and there, I’m happy just being oblivious.”

One thing is clear: it’s certainly the start of an exciting new chapter (and relationship) for Alissa!

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