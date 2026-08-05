Who has left The Traitors Australia 2026? Every murder and banishment so far

Shane Gould’s plan to save her own skin and push out Cam Merchant backfired at the first round table.

The Olympic swimmer, 69, came under questioning during the first grilling, despite being a Faithful.

Ian “Dicko” Dickson had rallied his alliance, whom he’s humorously named “LSD” for “Loyalty, Secrecy, Discipline”, to target her and successfully voted her out in round one.

However, the group was disappointed to learn she was actually a Faithful, leaving the Traitors to live on for another day.

Speaking to New Idea before her banishment, Shane explained why she decided to boot Cam from the show, rather than leave herself.

“I had a quick talk to myself that this is a game, it’s not about virtuousness,” she told us.

However, Shane admitted that she was “devastated” to be the one to send Cam home, but is pinning her hopes on his return.

“I thought, surely they wouldn’t have him come all this way, you know, put his life on hold and then banish him forever, not have a go at playing the game,” she said.

“I hoped that he would come back into the game.”