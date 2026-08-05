Who has left The Traitors Australia 2026? Every murder and banishment so far

The Traitors Australia is back and more devious than ever.
Gretel Killeen is guiding a cast of celebrity Traitors and Faithfuls through all the back-stabbing action of the infamous turret, and there have already been casualties.
With Traitors Alex, Kirby and Alvin “murdering” Faithful every night, and a daily round table banishment, the numbers are already dwindling.
So, who has been murdered and who has been banished?
See the full list of everyone who has left the castle so far below.
Who has left The Traitors Australia 2026?
Shane Gould
Banished
Shane Gould’s plan to save her own skin and push out Cam Merchant backfired at the first round table.
The Olympic swimmer, 69, came under questioning during the first grilling, despite being a Faithful.
Ian “Dicko” Dickson had rallied his alliance, whom he’s humorously named “LSD” for “Loyalty, Secrecy, Discipline”, to target her and successfully voted her out in round one.
However, the group was disappointed to learn she was actually a Faithful, leaving the Traitors to live on for another day.
Speaking to New Idea before her banishment, Shane explained why she decided to boot Cam from the show, rather than leave herself.
“I had a quick talk to myself that this is a game, it’s not about virtuousness,” she told us.
However, Shane admitted that she was “devastated” to be the one to send Cam home, but is pinning her hopes on his return.
“I thought, surely they wouldn’t have him come all this way, you know, put his life on hold and then banish him forever, not have a go at playing the game,” she said.
“I hoped that he would come back into the game.”
Kween Kong
Murdered
Kween Kong was the first celebrity to be banished from the castle, with Traitors Alex, Kirby and Alvin making her their first murder victim.
The drag queen had caused a stir by claiming that she heard the vinyl of Kirby’s jacket rustle during the Traitors’ selection, risking her being exposed early.
However, Kirby had not been told the rumours, putting her in a safe position to murder Kween without coming under suspicion from the Faithfuls.
Kween’s murder caused a huge stir in the castle, but Kirby managed to survive the first round table, with the backing of Dicko’s alliance LSD.
Cameron Merchant
Nominated
Cam Merchant was the first celebrity to go home, getting evicted before he even set foot in the castle.
His journey was devastatingly cut short when Shane was given the choice to go home herself, or send someone else home.
Shane decided to boot Cam from the competition, in a twist that Cam said he saw coming a mile off.
“My heart sank, and my gut dropped straight away. I just had this feeling,” he told New Idea.
“I had this really bizarre feeling straight away that that’s what was gonna happen.”
While Shane insists her choice was completely “random”, Cam said he had made peace with his departure.
But, in a Traitors-style twist, could he be lining up a secret return? He’s not giving anything away.
“Friends called me, and they’re like, ‘Oh, mate, I’m seeing you everywhere’. And they’re like, ‘I believe that you win’,” he said.
“They’re like, ‘You win it. I know you win it’. ‘Why would you think that?’ I said, and [they said] ‘You told us this story, and I don’t believe it, but I reckon you do’. I’m like, ‘Yeah, mate, go with that then, go with that’.”
We will have to wait and see.
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