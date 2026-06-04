A reboot won’t save The Traitors Australia. I’m staying Faithful to the UK series

I’m a Brit, and The Traitors UK took the nation by storm when it first arrived on TV.

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Treachery, mind games and bold-faced deceit, what more could you want, right?!

Even though The Traitors Australia came first, it just didn’t pack the same punch for me (and many others). So, why are we bothering to bring it back?

The numbers speak for themselves: The Traitors Australia drew in modest numbers of around 300,000 viewers per episode, while the UK version debuted to an average of over 3 million viewers.

The Traitors Australia is coming back, but can anyone rival the UK’s Claudia Winkleman? (Credit: Channel 10)

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While the UK version became a landslide success on civilians alone (only introducing a celebrity spin-off after achieving global icon status), Australia rushed to add celebrities by season two as a desperate, final saving grace to boost flagging numbers.

Maybe it’s the more laidback nature of Aussies, but it felt more lighthearted and playful than its counterpart across the globe, which ends in the contestants shouting and crying at the round tables.

And yes, it might be toxic to thrive on watching the intense drama play out on screen, but with £120,000 (or $250,000) up for grabs, I’d probably have a breakdown over being accused of being a Traitor too.

Maybe I’m biased, but I felt the villainous nature of Traitors Paul Gorton and Harry Clark has never been rivalled in Australia, where both the Traitors and the Faithful seemed less invested in the game.

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I was waiting for a moment as iconic as Linda’s head turn or Diane’s bombshell family reveal, but alas, they never came.

Even the thought that went into the filming location for the UK version, Ardross Castle in the Scottish Highlands, helped add to the gothic feel, with the iconic Traitors Turret proving the perfect backdrop for deception.

In fact, the location was so iconic that it was also used for the US iteration of The Traitors. Australia weren’t so lucky to secure the castle; instead, filming locally at the Robertson Hotel in the Southern Highlands.

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As for the hosts, as much as I love Rodger Corser, I felt he had nothing on the overly dramatic antics that Claudia Winkleman brought to the table.

For me, the original Traitors Australia didn’t have the same appeal, so why are we bringing it back? (Credit: Channel 10)

So, can a change of location and new host Gretel Killeen help to resurrect The Traitors Australia with this controversial reboot?

I’m not convinced. But I’d love to be proven wrong.

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I think rebooting a failed franchise when its rival has become so iconic that it inspires Halloween costumes could be a big mistake.

While the US version has managed to capitalise on the look and success of the UK’s edition, Australia setting itself apart from the crowd could ultimately see the show go down in flames, for a second time.

I will concede that from a look alone, the new filming location, Castle Claremont in Timaru, New Zealand, seems like a better fit, but will it rival the gothic turret? I think not.

Before I get attacked, I am of course aware that the UK was not the first country to run the show, that was the Dutch show De Verraders, but I feel that the UK did better justice to the original.

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The tension of the UK Traitors beats the rest. (Credit: Channel 10)

You might not agree with me, but the viewing figures alone prove my point: the Australian version just didn’t hit the spot.

I really am hoping it’s second time’s a charm for the franchise, because I’d never be mad about having more Traitors to watch, but I’m not won over yet.

I’ll still be tuning into Channel 10 in August to see if Gretel can prove me wrong, so maybe you’ll hear a grovelling apology from me then.

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But for now, I’ll be staying Faithful to Claudia and her gaggle of devious Traitors.