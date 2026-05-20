EXCLUSIVE: The truth behind Rodger Corser and Todd Woodbridge’s TV “rivalry”

By day, they’re two of Australia’s most beloved game show hosts. But behind the scenes at Channel Nine, insiders say unexpected tension is brewing between Todd Woodbridge and Rodger Corser.

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What started as a few cheeky jabs about who was the better quizmaster between the longtime mates has reportedly escalated into a full-blown battle over ratings and bragging rights.

The latest chapter in what TV insiders are calling “the politest feud in TV history” played out publicly on Instagram after tennis legend Todd, 55, posted a promo spruiking the Tipping Point and The Floor board games.

“You know you’ve made it when you get a second season,” Todd said in a video, having a cheeky dig at the actor. Rodger wasted no time firing back with: “Pretty good games night right there… Reckon when I’ve reached my Tipping Point I often end up on the Floor.”

According to our on-set spy, the pair have even started referring to each other only by their surnames — “like two cricket captains in a press conference”.

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Rodger Corser is hot property at the moment with the landslide success of The Floor. (Credit: Channel Nine)

“They carry on like two dads fighting over the remote control whenever they bump into one another,” our insider adds.

“Todd keeps bringing up ratings and reckons the Tipping Point board game will be the bigger seller, while Roger reckons, he’s the only one with proper showbiz credentials.”

Another on-set source said the duo even joke about whose show will survive longer.

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“It’s less a TV feud and more two blokes trying to outdo each other at a barbecue. It’s hilarious,” they explain.

Thankfully, friends insist the rivalry is all laughs.

“They’ll roast each other mercilessly in the halls, then immediately start talking about sport.

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“The funniest part is they’re already planning for life after their respective game shows. Roger reckons if one of them gets axed they could launch a podcast called The Axed Men.”

No doubt the antics have heated up at the moment, given that Rodger is hot property in TV land with The Floor‘s landslide success.

Todd Woodbridge hosts rival game show Tipping Point. (Credit: Channel Nine)

The popular game show’s second series commanded close to 2million viewers per night, and Rodger is already being lined up for bigger projects.

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In fact, Rodger, 53, is firmly in the frame to potentially replace Karl Stefanovic at Today, when his contract concludes at the end of this year.

“Rodger has suddenly come in to focus as the perfect person to replace Karl,” our source previously told us.

“He can handle a ‘big-ticket’ TV program, he’s smart, likeable and knowledgeable – and let’s face it, he looks good on camera.

“The execs at Nine would love to sign him up for Today – when that co-host spot becomes available.”

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