All about Todd Woodbridge: Life, love and his shock heart attack

Todd Woodbridge has a lot in life to thank the humble tennis ball for – and it’s more than just his stellar TV career.

Todd – who’s now known as a sports commentator and the host of Channel Nine show Tipping Point – first found fame as one half of the iconic Australian doubles tennis team “The Woodies”.

Todd Woodbridge on Tipping Point. (Credit: Channel Nine)

What was Tood Woodbridge’s career?

Todd dominated men’s doubles tennis with team mate Mark Woodforde during the 1990s, with the pair winning six grand slam titles during their high-profile partnership.

But tennis also impacted Todd’s life in another very important way – the sport led him to his soulmate, although perhaps not in the way you might think.

How are Nicole Bradtke and Todd Woodbridge related?

Natasha Woodbridge swore she’d never date a tennis player, having grown up alongside her professional tennis-playing sister Nicole Provis (now Bradtke).

But Nicole had other ideas, playing matchmaker between her sister and Todd – who the family had known since he was just 12 years old.

Todd Woodbridge with his wife and children. (Credit: Intagram/woodbridge.todd)

How did Todd Woodbridge meet his wife?

“My sister and Todd organised this dinner – that I had no idea about – and then my sister came home and asked me to go, and I said, ‘No,’ but she insisted, so I went and she strategically sat me next to Todd and the rest is history,” Tash, 51, told Woman’s Day in April 2025. “She sensed we’d be a good fit. She’s a wise woman,” she added.

“I think she wanted Tash to be a travelling companion because a few years later we ended up all on the road playing professional tennis together – and it’s a lonely life if you’re on your own – but fortunately for me Nicole decided to take Tash as a travelling companion, which worked out very well!” Todd, 54, continued.

While Todd and Natasha were young when they first got together, their romance was to be the real deal, with the pair celebrating 30 years of marriage in 2025.

“There’s a commitment to the business of becoming an athlete, so Tash plays the role of wife, psychologist, mother, home keeper – she has kept normality in our lives. We had 38 weeks of a year on the road for 17 years – I wouldn’t have had the success that I’ve had without Tash,” Todd told Woman’s Day.

Todd has shared how proud he and Natasha are of their children. (Credit: Instagram/woodbridge.todd)

Does Todd Woodbridge have a family?

Todd and Natasha are the proud parents of two grown up children and a Goldendoodle dog called Millie. Son Beau and daughter Zara have embarked on very different paths in life.

In 2024 Todd was thrilled when Beau, then 21, landed the lead role in the hit Broadway show Dear Evan Hansen.

It was a big part – with Beau playing the titular character, an anxious teen who craves understanding and belonging in the chaos of the social media age.

“I do have anxiety myself in certain areas and I’ve definitely been using that to fuel some of the decisions I’m making,” Beau confided in an interview with The Guardian in 2024. “For me, it’s something that tends to manifest physically, you know? It sort of drops into my stomach. So that’s something I’ve been playing with, gathering and releasing that tension in your gut.”

Beau’s sister, meanwhile, is an accomplished golfer, with 23-year-old Zara crowned Royal Melbourne Women’s Club Champion in 2021. She has also been a caddy for tennis-turned-golf-star Gabi Ruffels at the Australian Open and is studying nutrition.

“We’re so proud of them,” Todd told TV Week of his children in June. “I didn’t really want them to play tennis because it’s very hard, but we encouraged them to work hard and do what they choose.”

Todd Woodbridge’s Goldendoodle dog, Millie. (Credit: Instagram/woodbridge.todd)

What is Todd Woodbridge doing now?

However the Woodbridge family suffered a shock ordeal in 2022 when Todd had a heart attack after getting up early to work out in his home gym.

Thankfully, Natasha was home and knew immediately something was wrong.

“I remember being in the car going, ‘You are not leaving me now, no, no, you are not going anywhere’,” she recalled to Woman’s Day.

“That was my hardest moment and then being in the hospital, and not able to be with him but being told he’s had a heart attack.”

“I’d done a bit of a warm-up, started to do some weights, and I got a bit of a feeling, like one finger being pushed into the middle of my chest,” Todd explained to Wide World of Sports. “It started to spread across my chest. It wasn’t pain, it was like a heavy pressing. I was short of breath, got the sweats, I felt nausea which made me go pale white.”

“It’s been a wakeup call to me to make sure I look after myself. If it can happen to me, it shows that it can happen to anybody,” he told the Herald Sun, admitting the ordeal had been a “bit of a shock”. “I consider (myself) to lead a pretty good fit healthy lifestyle – I keep active, I eat well, I do all the right things, I enjoy doing that.”

Todd Woodbridge with his son, Beau. (Credit: Instagram/woodbridge.todd)

Todd later revealed on Twitter that, “my family genetics dictated that I would have cholesterol issues and that was a major cause of my episode”. Indeed, Woodbridge has two brothers who passed away in their 50s.

“One of the things that really stood out when I was going through all my tests is that I had really high cholesterol,” Todd said. “I sort of knew I would have that, but I hadn’t done anything about it over the last couple of years.”

“The message is don’t put off what you’ve been saying you’ll do. A day becomes a week, which becomes a month, then six months and before you know it a year has gone by and you haven’t done what you need to do for your health,” he added.

These days, Todd continues to be vigilant, undertaking regular health monitoring and remains keen to take on new challenges – like he did with Tipping Point.

“A game show host was certainly not on my bingo card,” the 2025 Logie nominee admitted to TV Week. “I remember doing a screen test and then I called my manager and said, ‘Can you make sure the network knows I really want to do this? I want to give things a go’; I’m glad I did!”

“I was nervous to make it work and hell bent on making it a success,” he added. “But Tipping Point has shown people more of my personality than tennis ever did. On the court I was so focused and temperamental. This is my lighter side and I enjoy building a rapport with our contestants. They are what makes the show work.”

