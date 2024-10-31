After the successful launch of Tipping Point Australia last year, Channel Nine is bringing the worldwide TV phenomenon back in 2025.

The game show became a must watch viewing for Australian families in 2024, and the upcoming season is expected to have the same effect!

Tipping Point Australia is back in 2025! (Credit: Channel Nine)

What is Tipping Point?

Following suit with the UK version, Tipping Point Australia combines elements of general knowledge trivia with an arcade pusher machine.

“In each episode three players answer general knowledge questions, trying to win counters which they can play to beat the machine, in order to win mystery prizes and life-changing wads of cash,” the release statement read.



The contestants go through four question rounds, answering multiple-choice questions in an effort to earn valuable ‘counters,’ which are worth $100 each.



Each correct answer allows the contestant to drop the counter into the coin pusher machine – the goal is to knock the counters off the edge and into the cash zone and advance to the final round for a chance to win the grand prize of $20,000.

Todd Woodbridge hosted the series in 2024. (Credit: Channel Nine)

Who will host Tipping Point in 2025?

Tennis legend and Channel Nine presenter Todd Woodbridge has been confirmed to host Tipping Point Australia in 2025.



Todd fell in love with the exhilaration of Tipping Point when it first premiered in 2024, so it’s no surprise he’s back for another season.

When will Tipping Point 2025 air?

Though the popular game show has been confirmed for 2025, no premiere date has been announced.



Tipping Point first premiered in January 2024 and airs weekdays at 5pm on Channel Nine and on-demand on 9Now.