Channel Nine has revealed there will be a new show coming to Australian screens in 2025, an exciting quiz show titled The Floor.

The Floor has already proven to be a smash hit in multiple countries but is now ready to light up Australia in the new year…

What is The Floor Australia?

The Floor Australia will see 81 Aussies face off on a colossal, futuristic floor, all competing for a life-changing grand prize of $200,000.



“Combining intense strategy, high-stakes trivia, and edge-of-your-seat suspense, The Floor promises a gripping game of wits and endurance that every member of the family can play along with at home!” the release statement read.

How does the game work?

Each participating player begins the game with one tile on the floor; this tile represents their subject of expertise.



The aim of The Floor is to challenge and win their neighbours’ tiles and steal their area of the floor. The player who wins the entire floor is claimed the winner and wins the grand prize.

Who will host The Floor Australia?

Beloved TV personality Rodger Corser is set to host The Floor Australia.



He is best known for his portrayal of Dr. Hugh Knight in the drama series Doctor Doctor and for hosting the first two seasons of The Traitors Australia which recently faced the axe after he jumped ship from Channel 10 to Channel Nine.

In an exclusive interview with 9Entertainment, Rodger said the show is “a great concept [and] a lot of fun.”



“The emotions run really high,” he added.