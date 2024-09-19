The Traitors Australia is facing the axe

Much to the heartbreak of viewers, it seems highly unlikely that a third season of The Traitors Australia will air.

The news isn’t a huge surprise given the reality series wasn’t mentioned at the Paramount Upfront event in mid-September, but does sting nevertheless for the dedicated fanbase of the show.

Rodger Corser hosted the first two seasons of The Traitors Australia. (Credit: Channel 10)

Given The Bachelor, The Masked Singer, Bondi Rescue, and several other series have previously been put on indefinite hiatus by the network, many assumed The Traitors Australia would face the same fate.

However, an industry insider has since revealed that host Rodger Corser has jumped ship from Channel 10 to Channel Nine, thus leaving The Traitors Australia without its leading man.

While it was being allegedly optioned for another series, the loss of Rodger has reportedly killed any hope that the Australian iteration of the reality series would continue.

The Floor originally aired in The Netherlands. (Credit: Fox)

Yahoo Lifestyle has reported that Rodger will host The Floor on Channel Nine, “a game based around a floor grid of 81 squares, each of which is occupied by a contestant with expertise in a different trivia category,” a source told the publication.

“Pairs of contestants face each other in head-to-head trivia duels, with the winner taking over all territory controlled by the loser.”

Currently, the family-friendly series has been adapted for various international formats, including in the US where Parks and Recreation actor Rob Low hosts the show.

It seems like, after two seasons, The Traitors Australia is no more! (Credit: Channel 10)

According to the same source, “Nine didn’t really want anyone else [to host].”

“The Floor is going to be massive and Nine are thrilled to have Rodger on contract,” they added.

Curiously the mega-quiz show is produced overseas by Australia’s Eureka Productions and John De Mol’s Talpa Productions.

New Idea has reached out to Channel 10 for comment.