Network 10’s 2025 Upfronts is taking place in Sydney on September 16, 2024.

Ahead of the day, TV Blackbox has released an article covering which shows have already been confirmed to return next year, as well as which shows are at risk of not returning…



The publication revealed that the long-running series Bondi Rescue is at risk of not returning in 2025.



The fan-favourite television show filmed on the well-known Bondi Beach has been airing since February 2006 and is often referred to as an Australian classic.

Reports suggest Bondi Rescue may be cancelled for 2025. (Credit: Channel 10)

Bondi Rescue has aired a total of 18 seasons over the past 19 years. The show took a year-long hiatus in 2022 due to the COVID-19 pandemic but quickly returned for new seasons in both 2023 and 2024.

But could the 18th season mark the end of this beloved documentary series?

The future of Bondi Rescue will be confirmed very soon, however, it is not the only TV series that is at risk of not returning in 2025…

The Masked Singer was axed for 2024. (Credit: Channel 10) (Credit: The Masked Singer)

It has already been revealed that The Bachelor and The Masked Singer have been cancelled, however, it has now been reported that Hunted Australia and Deal or No Deal: Celebrity Jackpot Special are also at risk of not returning to Network 10 in 2025.

That being said, many popular series such as MasterChef Australia, Survivor, Neighbours and I’m a Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here! have been confirmed to return next year, as well as a new series called House Hunters Australia.

Check back here for updates following the Upfronts event.