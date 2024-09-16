Australia.. it’s your time to shine! A local version of the widely acclaimed property series House Hunters will be blessing Australian screens in the near future.

Warner Bros. International is set to produce the upcoming series and deliver an exclusive behind-the-scenes look into the journey of purchasing a new home in Australia.

House Hunters is an American unscripted television series that started in 1999 and has continued for a whopping 251 seasons. While the American series is available on Channel Nine and 9Now, Channel 10 will be the home of the Australian version.



As confirmed by TV Blackbox, House Hunters Australia is set to premiere on Channel 10 and 10Play in 2025, with possibly Foxtel understood to be involved.

You’re bound to have caught at least an episode or two of House Hunters on television over the years. (Credit: House Hunters)

At this stage, not too much is known about House Hunters Australia, however, a casting call has been issued, inviting couples, friends, families, or any individuals actively searching for a new property to participate.

Much like the American version, the series will follow as the participants continue on the gruelling journey of finding a house. From attending open houses to making an offer, each episode intends to capture the entire house-hunting experience.



The production team is currently searching for real estate agents to feature in the Aussie edition of the franchise. Whether you’re an interested member of the public or a real estate professional, House Hunters Australia encourages you to apply. You can apply here.