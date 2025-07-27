Meet your all-star judges for The Block 2025

The highly anticipated 2025 season of The Block has finally arrived and with it a cast of colourful new contestants ready to give it their all in the ultimate renovation reality challenge.

Over 900 episodes, 154 blockheads have picked up the mantle, and transformed 100 homes, pocketing a collective $34 million in prize money.

But before they reaped the fruits of their hard work, the teams renovated more than 300 bedrooms, over 200 bathrooms, over 100 kitchens, over 100 living and dining spaces, and over 100 gardens.

With the 1000th episode due to air this year, there’s plenty happening in the 2025 season!

While longtime hosts Scotty Cam (and his trusty sidekick Frankie) and Shelley Craft often provide their honest input each and every week, ultimately it’s up to the judges to score the rooms.

Shelley and Scott are returning as hosts for season 21. (Credit: Channel Nine)

Who are the judges on The Block 2025?

Over the years, the judges of the juggernaut show have changed.

Since season three (2010), Neale Whitaker has judged countless spaces on the show and has been the longest member of the lineup.

However, in 2023, the beloved television personality revealed he would be taking a step back so he could spend more time with his partner David who was battling serious health issues.

Sadly, in 2024, Neale confirmed that his partner was still unwell, and he would not be returning for season 20 as a judge full-time.

“We all hoped that by this year I would be able to return full-time to the show, but life doesn’t always run to schedule,” Neale shared to his Instagram in mid-May in 2024.

“David gets stronger with each passing month, but my decision remains to be at home as much as possible.”

Neale and David have been together for more than 20 years. (Credit: Instagram)

To make up for Neale’s absence in season 19, Channel Nine hired Melbourne-based real estate mogul Marty Fox to step in.

They’ve since hired the father of three in a full-time capacity.

Marty is being joined by veteran judge Shaynna Blaze, who has judged every season of The Block since season 4 (2011), and Darren Palmer, who after appearing as a guest judge from season three, became a permanent addition to the show from season six (2013) onwards.

Marty Fox joins veteran judges Shaynna Blaze and Darren Palmer as judges on The Block in 2024. (Credit: Channel Nine)

While it is currently unclear if any other additional guest judges will be making an appearance, we do know for certain this dream team will be on hand to critique and compliment every space.

In another change to the cast, longtime foreman Keith Schleiger also opted into taking a step back for season 20, revealing he wanted to spend more time with his young family, and not commute from his Melbourne home to Phillip Island two hours away.

Former contestants turned ‘Foreboy’ turned ‘Foredan’ Dan Reilly has stepped up as full-time Foreman in his absence.

