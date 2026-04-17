The best Mother’s Day gifts to impress your mum in 2026

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While a single Mother’s Day gift in 2026 won’t be enough to express your gratitude to the amazing women in your life, we reckon it’s a good place to start!

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Whether she’s a first-time mum, a beloved grandmother, or simply someone you cherish that’s been a maternal figure in your life, every mother deserves to be spoiled.

Treasure the mums in your life with a special gift. (Credit: Canva)

And with our help, all you have to do is choose from our extensive collection of epic Mother’s Day gifts that are suited to fit every budget in 2026.

From the fragrant Adairs Coco Bloom Reed Diffuser ($49.95) to a stunning Rosefield Octagon Burgundy Steel Gold Watch ($225), you’ll be scoring major brownie points no matter how much money you fork out!

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The best gifts for mum under $50

The best gifts for mum under $100

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The best gifts for mum under $200

The best gifts for mum under $300

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