There’s nothing more exciting than celebrating your first-ever Mother’s Day after becoming a new mum.
That’s why it’s important to show the first-time mum in your life just how much she means to you with a very special gift to celebrate their first of many Mother’s Days.
Finding the perfect gift can be hard, but luckily for you, we’ve done the hard work in rounding up the best picks for wanting to spoil your lucky lady on their first Mother’s Day – just scroll on for more!
The best first Mother’s Day gifts for 2025
The Ordinary Mini Discovery Set
$47.00 from Myer
With a new baby to take care of, it can be a bit difficult for a mum to take care of herself.
Post-partum acne can occur anywhere on the body, but is most commonly experienced on the face, and can be a sensitive point for any new mummy. This mini discovery set from The Ordinary is the perfect opportunity to remind her that self-care is important – if she’s feeling good, then the baby will feel good too!
Lily & Peony Home Spa Set (8pcs)
$52.87 at amazon.com.au
Having a baby for the first time is a special moment in any mother’s life but can be especially exhausting and stressful at times.
Grab this lily & peony fragranced at-home hamper set for the maternal figure in your life for when getting to a spa is too difficult. With eight pieces included, she’ll be able to relax and indulge from the comfort of her home in no time!
The Physic Garden Nursing Balm 50g
$12.40 (50% off) from Floral and Fauna
Nursing is rough. Treat the new mummy to something she’ll actually make use out of with this Nursing Balm combining natural oils and herbs, Calendula & Blessed Thistle.
It’s perfect for breastfeeding mums to moisturise and soothe dry, cracked nipples, and can also be used ahead of the baby’s birth to increase elasticity & moisturise in preparation!
Foldable Reformer Pilates Machine
$129.98 from amazon.com.au
Who says you can’t go to Pilates with a little one? This foldable reformer Pilates machine is the ultimate at-home exercise hack for any fitness-loving much.
Simply search up some Pilates tutorials on YouTube when the baby is in the cot and you’re good to go!
Engraved Oval Locket Necklace
$39.69 from etsy.com.au
You can never go wrong with meaningful jewellery!
This stunning gold locket is a delicate gift that she’ll certainly treasure forever. Get it engraved with her little one’s initials and plop in a beautiful picture of them inside so that she can carry the reminder of her love everywhere she goes.
Resin Mother and Child Figurine
$41.87 from amazon.com.au
This gorgeous white resin figurine is the cutest, and heartfelt, decor that every new mum will adore!
Not only that, but it’s also the perfect symbol of that unique motherly bond she’s formed with her little one.
Magnesium Body Spray
$30.00 from Eco Modern Essentials
Is there a better present than the gift of rest to the exhausted new mum in your life? This magnesium spray body oil is a lifeline for tired mothers navigating the unpredictable world of newborn sleep.
An essential mineral for your body, magnesium has been shown to alleviate sore muscles and promote better sleep. Trust us, she’ll thank you for it when she finally gets that much-needed shut-eye.
Lymphatic Boost Body Oil 100ml
$14.99 from Oil Garden
This premium blend of essential oils has been designed to support detoxification, enhance circulation, and promote well-being.
Perfect for soothing massages or daily self-care, it’s the perfect gift for the new mum in your life who values relaxation, pure and natural products, and skincare.
Anti-Cellulite & Stretch Mark Lotion
$30.00 from Body Blendz
While all the attention is on bub it’s important that mum takes care of herself as well – and the Anti-Cellulite & Stretch Mark Lotion from Body Blendz is perfect for that!
This firming lotion tones, lifts, and deeply hydrates skin and is a daily self-care product that is the perfect first mother’s day gift for those who value smooth and firm skin.