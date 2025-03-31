  •  
Spoil Mum on Mother’s Day with these affordable gifts

Inexpensive, yet meaningful.
stephanie de nobile

Falling on Sunday, May 11, Mother’s Day celebrates the mothers and maternal figures in one’s life. While one day cannot possibly express the full extent of appreciation for mothers’ work, it’s considered an honorary day where motherly figures are treated just that little bit more special.

Whether you’re planning an extravagant celebration, or something a little more low-key, gifts are considered a token of one’s affection on the meaningful day.

A gift, however, doesn’t have to break the bank. And you certainly don’t need to spend lots of money to tell Mum you love her.

For those lacking inspiration, we’ve made the job a little easier for you by collating this cheap Mother’s Day gifts guide. Better yet, everything’s under $50!

Best cheap Mother’s Day gifts in 2025

Wildfire pink slippers
(Credit: The Iconic)

01

Wildfire Aida Slippers

$15 at The Iconic

A cosy pair of slippers are essential for this time of year and we love these super soft slides by Wildfire.

glasshouse fragrances country couture limited edition candle
(Credit: Glasshouse Fragrances)

02

Glasshouse Fragrances Country Couture Candle

$23.95 at Glasshouse Fragrances

A sweet blend of juicy nectarine and pink peppercorn work in harmony to delight the senses with a refreshing woody scent. The perfect gift for the homebody or fragrance lover.

big w openook cherry mug
(Credit: Big W)

03

Openook Mug – Cherries

$5 at Big W

Whether a coffee addict or tea lover, this chic mug decorated with delicate cherries will add a sweet touch to any morning routine.

natio nourished wellness gift set with hand lotion and hand wash
(Credit: Natio)

04

Natio Nourished Wellness Gift Set

$19.95 at Myer

This pampered pack includes a hand lotion and hand wash to keep skin hydrated, smooth, and nourished.

Arms of eve angel heart bracelet with gold heart
(Credit: Arms of Eve)

05

Arms of Eve Angel Heart Bracelet

$29 at Arms of Eve

Show Mum just how much you love her with this sweet bracelet featuring a gold-plated heart.

seed heritage pink stripe oven mitts
(Credit: The Iconic )

06

Seed Heritage Aamira Striped Oven Mitts

$39.95 at The Iconic

For those who love to cook up a storm, these sleek oven mitts are guaranteed to light up every kitchen.

OPI infinite shine duo gift set pink nail polish
(Credit: OPI )

07

OPI Infinite Shine Duo Gift Set

$36.95 at Myer

Who doesn’t love a fresh mani? This sweet set includes two fan-favourite shades with a long-wearing formula designed for busy hands.

cotton on body 3 pack crew socks
(Credit: Cotton On )

08

Cotton On Body Crew Socks (3 pk)

$14.99 at Cotton On

This three-pack of comfy crew socks is a gym bag staple for the fitness fanatic in your life.

Fazeek kakadu plum and bush cucumber interior spray
(Credit: Fazeek )

09

Fazeek Interior Spray Kakadu Plum + Bush Cucumber

$49 at Fazeek

Aussie brand Fazeek has just launched a new home fragrance collection and we’re obsessed! Home is where the heart is, so show mum some love with a refreshing interior spray to brighten her day.

Stephanie De Nobile

After completing a Bachelor of Arts Media at Macquarie University, Steph then completed a Diploma of Fashion Business with a Statement of Attainment in Fashion Design at FBI College, while simultaneously interning for various magazine titles including InStyle, Dolly, and Shop Til You Drop. For the past six years, she has been writing and compiling fashion, beauty and homes content across Australia’s top weekly titles including New Idea, Who, and Woman’s Day. When she’s not writing about the latest fashion and beauty trends you can find her purchasing candles she doesn’t need and telling anyone who will listen why reputation is Taylor Swifts best album.


Olga Scorer

Olga is a digital writer for New Idea. With a focus on lifestyle content, she enjoys talking about all things beauty, fashion, and wellbeing .

