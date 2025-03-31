Falling on Sunday, May 11, Mother’s Day celebrates the mothers and maternal figures in one’s life. While one day cannot possibly express the full extent of appreciation for mothers’ work, it’s considered an honorary day where motherly figures are treated just that little bit more special.

Whether you’re planning an extravagant celebration, or something a little more low-key, gifts are considered a token of one’s affection on the meaningful day.

A gift, however, doesn’t have to break the bank. And you certainly don’t need to spend lots of money to tell Mum you love her.

For those lacking inspiration, we’ve made the job a little easier for you by collating this cheap Mother’s Day gifts guide. Better yet, everything’s under $50!

Best cheap Mother’s Day gifts in 2025

(Credit: The Iconic) 01 Wildfire Aida Slippers $15 at The Iconic A cosy pair of slippers are essential for this time of year and we love these super soft slides by Wildfire. Shop Now

(Credit: Glasshouse Fragrances) 02 Glasshouse Fragrances Country Couture Candle $23.95 at Glasshouse Fragrances A sweet blend of juicy nectarine and pink peppercorn work in harmony to delight the senses with a refreshing woody scent. The perfect gift for the homebody or fragrance lover. Shop Now

(Credit: Big W) 03 Openook Mug – Cherries $5 at Big W Whether a coffee addict or tea lover, this chic mug decorated with delicate cherries will add a sweet touch to any morning routine. Shop Now

(Credit: Natio) 04 Natio Nourished Wellness Gift Set $19.95 at Myer This pampered pack includes a hand lotion and hand wash to keep skin hydrated, smooth, and nourished. Shop Now

(Credit: Arms of Eve) 05 Arms of Eve Angel Heart Bracelet $29 at Arms of Eve Show Mum just how much you love her with this sweet bracelet featuring a gold-plated heart. Shop Now

(Credit: The Iconic ) 06 Seed Heritage Aamira Striped Oven Mitts $39.95 at The Iconic For those who love to cook up a storm, these sleek oven mitts are guaranteed to light up every kitchen. Shop Now

(Credit: OPI ) 07 OPI Infinite Shine Duo Gift Set $36.95 at Myer Who doesn’t love a fresh mani? This sweet set includes two fan-favourite shades with a long-wearing formula designed for busy hands. Shop Now

(Credit: Cotton On ) 08 Cotton On Body Crew Socks (3 pk) $14.99 at Cotton On This three-pack of comfy crew socks is a gym bag staple for the fitness fanatic in your life. Shop Now

(Credit: Fazeek ) 09 Fazeek Interior Spray Kakadu Plum + Bush Cucumber $49 at Fazeek Aussie brand Fazeek has just launched a new home fragrance collection and we’re obsessed! Home is where the heart is, so show mum some love with a refreshing interior spray to brighten her day. Shop Now

