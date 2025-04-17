Mother’s Day is right around the corner (Sunday, May 11, to be exact), and it’s time to pull out all the stops and spoil our mums rotten.
It’s that time of year when we all scratch our heads trying to find the perfect gift that will convey to Mum just how much she means to us.
While mothers deserve to be honoured every day, the second Sunday of May is the day we sing their praises and shower them with gifts. So, if there is only one official day, we may as well do it right.
We’ve done the research and found the best gifts to suit any type of mum this year, from beauty and fashion to home and hair.
The best Mother’s Day gifts to buy in Australia 2025
Tottie The Nylon Tote Bag (Black/Cream)
$249.00 from Tottie
This lightweight tote bag will organise mum’s entire life and make it easier than ever for her to find what she’s hunting for inside.
Featuring 11 internal pockets that include everything from a laptop pocket to an insulated pocket to secure her drinks, this stylish nylon tote is equal parts cute as it is practical – and a must-have for every woman on the go.
Stanley Rogers Sorrento Modular Magnetic 3 Piece Serving Board
$169.95 from Stanley Rogers
It’s elegant, agile, and handcrafted for those who find joy in entertaining – you’d be hard pressed to find a more perfect gift for mum!
This magnetic modular serving board has been crafted from acacia wood and built to last, and can be transfigured into more than 20 versatile configurations.
Whether it’s a circle or a square, or you’d only like to use a section instead of all three, this dual-sided serving board offers endless possibilities for the mum who likes to put on indulgent cheese boards for her friends, or simply wants a well-deserved snack for herself.
The Body Shop Nourish & Flourish British Rose Gift Box
$45.00 from The Body Shop
Thank Mum this Mother’s Day by treating them to a Nourish & Flourish British Rose Gift Box.
Filled with fresh, floral body care to cleanse and hydrate.
New Idea Magazine Subscription
From $65 at Mag Shop
Whether it’s three months, six months, or more, a weekly subscription to one of Australia’s most beloved magazines is a sure-fire way into mum’s heart this year.
Jam-packed with all the latest celebrity news, exclusive interviews, lifestyle tips, expert advice, recipes and more, a subscription to New Idea really is the gift that keeps on giving.
ECOYA White Musk & Warm Vanilla Celebration Diffuser
$49.95 from Ecoya
“I honestly can’t think of a better gift to give,” writes one reviewer – and it’s safe to say we agree!
With a fresh scent that features tropical citrus, leafy green notes, and vanilla musk, this recently released fragranced reed diffuser from ECOYA is the perfect gift for the mum or mum-like figure in your life that is hard to shop for.
Sodastream ART Gold Sparkling Water Maker
$189.00 from David Jones
Whether she simply likes soda or enjoys creating her own mocktails, cocktails, and fizzy juices, gifting Mum a Sodastream is a sparkling way to show her just how loved she truly is!
And why not take things to the next level with the special edition Sodastream Gold ART machine – a stylish and aesthetic kitchen addition that’s perfect for the fashion-forward mum.
Quay Australia ‘Could Never’ Sunglasses
$98.00 from Quay Australia
Available with two lenses (Dark Apricot and Smoke), these black-frame sunglasses are both ultra-modern and a practical fashion accessory that mum will be using on the regular.
With built-in universal nose pads and a sleek, narrow rectangle shape, the ‘Could Never’ sunnies are an easy way for the mother figure in your life to elevate all of her outfits, while also being sun-safe.
Crocs Floral Cut Out Clog in Pink Milk
$94.99 from Myer
While there’s no doubt that the classic Crocs are a favourite in Aussie households, the floral cut-out clogs from Crocs are sure to become a favourite in your household with mum.
Featuring cute floral-inspired cutouts, mum will be able to enjoy the lightweight comfort of the Crocs she is familiar with alongside a fresh, feminine new look that breathes new life into the comfort shoe she knows and loves.
While pink is our personal favourite, the Crocs Floral Cut Out Clogs also come in Jade and Chalk, and have enough holes in them for 26 Jibbitz accessories.
Dyson OnTrac Headphones
$799.00 from Dyson
If you’re looking for a Mother’s Day gift with WOW factor, these top-tier headphones from Dyson are the perfect gift.
With an impressive 55 hours of battery life and listening time, a customisable design, best-in-class noise cancellation, and all-day comfort assured thanks to ear cushions crafted from ultrasoft microfiber, you’ll quickly become Mum’s new favourite by gifting her these.
RedBalloon Voucher
Any amount of your choosing
If you’ve been left unsure what to gift mum this Mother’s Day, a voucher from Australia’s leading experience provider, RedBalloon, is an easy option mum is sure to love.
Designed to take the guesswork out of gifting, Mum will have five years to redeem her voucher on an experience of her choosing from fine dining to adrenaline-inducing experiences like sky-diving, luxury vehicle driving, and more.
And for a limited time only, get FREE gift-wrapping and FREE standard shipping with your order of a RedBalloon Voucher.
Endota Spa Body Flow Duo
$45.00 from Endota Spa
The ultimate duo for relaxation, this gift set from Endota Spa includes a natural wooden body massage tool and Signature Blend Body Oil to promote energy flow and relieve tension in the body.
Argent Silversmith Loveheart Necklace Gold
$650.00 from Argent Silversmith
This handmade love heart necklace from Argent Silversmith is completely customisable from the birthstone featured, to the chain style, choice of finish, and even the option to engrave or stamp letters and words that will mean the world to mum.
While our personal favourite is the above necklace, the Australian jewellery brand also sells a range of other items, from carefully crafted rings to charms, earrings, and more, all of which are expertly crafted and designed to last.
Group Together Personalised Gift Card
$5.50 from Group Together
For when a physical gift doesn’t cut it, catch mum right in her feels with a heartfelt and personalised digital card from you and everyone else she holds dear.
Even if you are separated by distance, this digital Mother’s Day gift will allow you to share your love and affection for her from afar.
Choose from 100s of customisable card designs, upload your own photos, write unlimited messages at whatever length you choose, and at the end and take advantage of a built-in AI magic message writer tool to help you craft the perfect Mother’s Day message.
Oh, and did we mention it’s only $5.50 per card?
GLAMRDiP Salon Perfect Kit
$134.00 (reduced from $159.00) from GLAMRDiP
Help mum achieve the salon-quality nails of her dreams from the comfort of home with this easy DIY nail git that offers a simple, long-lasting, and non-toxic alternative to traditional nail treatments.
It’s easy to apply and remove, lasts three to five weeks chip-free, and dries instantly, removing the need for harmful UV-light. This beginner kit includes a bond, base, seal, glow, and heal polish as well as a deluxe brush, nail file set, cuticle presser, and a variety of colour powders to choose from when you make your purchase.
If we haven’t convinced you yet, make sure to read our honest review of GLAMRDiP here.
When is Mother’s Day in 2025?
Mother’s Day in Australia in 2025 falls on Sunday, May 11th. So, get in quick to find the perfect gift and show Mum how much you care!
When is the best time to start shopping for Mother’s Day?
For the best selection and less stress, start shopping for Mother’s Day gifts at least a few weeks in advance. This allows time to find the perfect gift, consider shipping times if ordering online, and ensures popular items are still in stock.
