Mother’s Day is right around the corner (Sunday, May 11, to be exact), and it’s time to pull out all the stops and spoil our mums rotten.

It’s that time of year when we all scratch our heads trying to find the perfect gift that will convey to Mum just how much she means to us.

While mothers deserve to be honoured every day, the second Sunday of May is the day we sing their praises and shower them with gifts. So, if there is only one official day, we may as well do it right.

We’ve done the research and found the best gifts to suit any type of mum this year, from beauty and fashion to home and hair.

The best Mother’s Day gifts to buy in Australia 2025

When is Mother’s Day in 2025?

Mother’s Day in Australia in 2025 falls on Sunday, May 11th. So, get in quick to find the perfect gift and show Mum how much you care!

When is the best time to start shopping for Mother’s Day?

For the best selection and less stress, start shopping for Mother’s Day gifts at least a few weeks in advance. This allows time to find the perfect gift, consider shipping times if ordering online, and ensures popular items are still in stock.

