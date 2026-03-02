Here’s how you can get salon worthy nails at home for just $3.20 a manicure

Our editors handpick everything we recommend. We may receive revenue for sharing this content or when you shop through our links. Read more here

Let’s face it: life is busy. Between work, social commitments, family, and trying to squeeze in a little “me time,” finding a moment to pamper yourself can feel like a luxury. But what if you could get salon-perfect nails without leaving your house, breaking the bank, or sacrificing your precious time? Enter: GLAMRDiP salon, perfect nails, your new best friend in the beauty world.

The secret to effortless elegance

GLAMRDiP was born from a mission to provide a simple, long-lasting, and non-toxic alternative to traditional nail treatments. Their innovative system combines powerful, research-based formulas with the added benefits of Aussie-grown botanicals, vitamins, and minerals. Hypoallergenic, vegan, cruelty-free, and 18-free (excluding 18 harmful ingredients often found in nail products), GLAMRDiP offers a guilt-free way to achieve stunning nails.

GLAMRDiP is the at-home nail kit you didn’t know you needed. (Credit: GLAMRDiP)

Why GLAMRDiP?

1. All-in-One Convenience: The GLAMRDiP kit has everything you need to create salon-quality nails at home. No more booking appointments or spending hours at the salon. You control your “me time” and can apply your nails whenever it suits you.

2. Affordable Luxury: With over 40+ manicures per kit, each costing only $3.20 AUD (less than your morning coffee!), you can enjoy beautiful nails without breaking the bank.

3. Fast and Easy: Say goodbye to smudges and long drying times. GLAMRDiP nails dry in just a few minutes without a UV lamp, ensuring a flawless finish every time.

4. Durability: Each manicure can last up to 5 weeks chip-free, meaning you can tackle your busy schedule without worrying about your nails.

5. Endless Choices: With over 100+ colours to suit every taste and occasion, there’s a shade for everyone, from classic nudes to bold brights.

The DIY dream

Picture this: a cosy evening at home with your favorite show on, a glass of wine in hand, and your GLAMRDiP kit at the ready. No rushing to the salon, no waiting for your nails to dry. Just pure, uninterrupted “me time”.

GLAMRDiP’s easy-to-use system means you don’t have to be a nail art expert to achieve a professional look. Whether you’re prepping for a big meeting, a night out with friends, or just want to feel polished and put-together, this kit has got you covered.

A nail kit that cares

Beyond beauty, GLAMRDiP cares about your health and the environment. Their hypoallergenic, vegan, and cruelty-free formulas ensure that you can enjoy stunning nails without any guilt. Plus, being 18-free means you’re avoiding harmful chemicals often found in traditional nail products.

For the woman who’s always on the go, the GLAMRDiP Salon Perfect Kit is a game-changer. It’s affordable, convenient, and offers salon-quality results from the comfort of your home. So why not give yourself the gift of beautiful nails that work as hard as you do?

