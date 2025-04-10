Mother’s Day is just around the corner, which means it’s time to go shopping for a gift to show Mum you care.
But if you’re tired of gifting the usual bouquets and chocolates, then look no further than these novelty gifts that inject some humour into the occasion.
Scroll on to check out our round-up of the best novelty Mother’s Day gifts that are guaranteed to make mum chuckle.
The 7 best novelty Mother’s Day gifts for 2025
Positive Sunflower Crochet with Card
$17.99 at Amazon
This is a quirky present that is sure to make Mum smile, and add a bit of brightness to her day.
It’s a sweet and amusing way to get the mum or mother figure in your life a pep talk and make her think of you.
My Favourite Child Gave Me This Mug
$16.99 at Amazon
This one will definitely get you some brownie points with mum, and a one-up if you have any siblings!
Available in two different styles, this mug is both a heartfelt and hilarious way for her to enjoy her favourite beverage.
LEGO Creator Flowers in Watering Can
$39 at Big W
Mum can channel her creativity with this gift and the best part is, it doesn’t need to be watered….talk about low-maintenance gardening!
The gift is a three-in-one with a watering can, butterflies, and flowers, so she can customise it as she wishes!
It’s also sure to add a pop of colour and personality to any room that it is placed in.
Mama Needs A Wine Bottle Gift Wrap Bag
$10.98 at Amazon
If you want a gift with some humour, you cannot go past this one.
With a touch of leopard print, it’s sure to get a laugh.
Mum’s Vocab Mousepad
$21.95 at Spicy Baboon
Have you heard a mum say one of these phrases? This mousepad is guaranteed to make her chuckle.
It’s a quirky addition to an office space, especially at home, because the phrases are there at the ready!
The Tequila Mockingbird Kit
$16.99 at Dymocks
This one is for all of the literary mums out there!
This kit includes a bartender’s jigger to measure, two cocktail stirring sticks, and a 48-page guide, which features 15 drink recipes, which all have witty commentary about the books that inspired them.
Mum is Always Right Mug
$16.99 at Amazon
This mug is pretty self-explanatory!
But be careful, the next time you get something wrong, this mug will be a big reminder when your mum dishes out some advice – whether you want to hear it to not!
When is Mother’s Day in Australia?
Mother’s Day is on Sunday, May 11 in Australia.