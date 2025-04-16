Shopping for the right gift for a loved one can prove tricky as the years go on, as we’re constantly trying to impress them every single time. With Mother’s Day coming up, the pressure to find the perfect gift to make her day is most certainly on, but that doesn’t mean it has to be difficult.

If you’re wanting to add a touch of thoughtfulness to your gift this Mother’s Day, then why not go down the route of personalised presents. Whether it’s a bag, or a piece of jewellery that can be engraved, personalised gifts are instantly special.

So, if you really want to impress Mum this year, keep scrolling to see some of the best gifts to personalise.

The 9 best personalised Mother’s Day gifts of 2025

(Credit: VistaPrint) 01 Photo Book $22.49 at VistaPrint If you want a gift that reminds mum of the special memories you have shared together, this a great and affordable option. Available in a range of sizes with between 24 and 120 pages, you have the chance to get as creative as you want. You can also choose pages with, or without a glossy finish. Shop Now

(Credit: Arms of Eve) 02 Initial Pearl Bracelet $59.00 at Arms of Eve The initial pearl bracelet from Arms of Eve is a beautiful and affordable option to make your mum happy this Mother’s Day. Available in every letter, the bracelet features freshwater pearls and the elastic means the size fits most. Shop Now

(Credit: VistaPrint) 03 Photo tile $19.99 at VistaPrint Add a personal touch and capture a special memory with these photo tiles. They come with adhesive velcro dots, so they are easy to move around so you can find the perfect spot for them. The tiles are lightweight but are compact with a sleek design, so they can fit seamlessly into any home. Shop Now

(Credit: The Somewhere Co.) 04 Personalised Iced Mocha Premium Cotton Beach Towel $104.00 at The Somewhere Co. Although it might not necessarily be beach and swimming weather in some Aussie states, a good quality towel cannot go astray. Measuring 175 centimetres by 105 centimetres, it’s made from 100% cotton, so it is soft and luxurious. It also has a zipper pocket to put small items in and can even be personalised. Shop Now

(Credit: Mejuri) 05 Bold Round Signet Ring $198.00 at Mejuri This ring is handcrafted from sterling silver and is sure to make any mother smile. The design is simple and classic. It can also be one of the most special and personalised gifts to get for Mother’s Day because you can also get it engraved. Shop Now

(Credit: Kirstin Ash) 06 Traveller Coin Necklace $189.00 at Kirstin Ash The design of this necklace is inspired by the repetitive nature of mandalas and the whimsy of dandelions. Made with a sterling silver base and plated in 18k gold vermeil, it can also be engraved on the back for an extra special touch. Shop Now

(Credit: Mimco) 07 Mimco Metro Crossbody Bag $279.95 at Mimco This bag is a timeless classic that can blend perfectly into one’s everyday style, or make a statement. Made from a soft and smooth leather with an internal zip pocket and slip pockets on the outside, its both practical and stylish. To add an extra touch, you can also get leather monogramming. Shop Now

(Credit: Mejuri) 08 Eternity Line Band $398.00 at Mejuri This is a classic and elegant ring that any mum is going to love. Fashioned from 14k gold, it is a timeless piece with a pleated pattern. To add make it a personalised Mother’s Day present, you can also get it engraved. Shop Now

(Credit: Mon Verre) 09 Mon Verre Personalised Margeaux Martini Glass $84.99 at Myer This glass is perfect for any occasion and will make any mum feel fancy and special. With a classic design and curved rim, the long stem also adds a touch of luxury. You can also get it engraved. Shop Now