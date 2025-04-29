While we should appreciate our mums all year round, what better time than Mother’s Day to show them a little extra love? And an array of Mother’s Day beauty gifts could just be what she needs to feel special.
If your mum has been your guiding light in all things beauty—whether she’s shared her skincare secrets or taught you how to master the perfect red lip, Mother’s Day is the perfect moment to give back.
We’ve rounded up the best Mother’s Day beauty gifts to make sure she feels like the pampered queen she truly is.
The Best Mother’s Day Beauty Gifts of 2025
01
Jurlique Rare Rose Glow Ritual Gift Set
$72 at Jurlique
While a beautiful bunch of florals is sure to make her day, this rose-scented gift set will last much longer and is filled with hydrating ingredients for a glowing complexion. A win-win!
02
Endota Soothe & Smooth Pedicure Kit
$30 at Endota
Bring the spa home with this nourishing pedicure set complete with an exfoliating foot file, soothing foot mask, and avocado & mint foot cream.
For an extra treat, spoil mum with an Endota Spa voucher for a much-deserved moment of self-care.
03
L’Occitane Iconic Hand Cream Trio
$40 at Adore Beauty
Wave dry hands goodbye with L’Occitane’s trio of cult hand creams, all designed to replenish and hydrate.
04
Glasshouse Fragrances Sunsets In Capri Gift Set
$109 at Glasshouse Fragrances
No need for an expensive airfare! Bring the Mediterranean magic straight to mum with this Sunsets in Capri gift set featuring a candle, body cream, and eau de parfum all scented with refreshing white peach and sea breeze.
05
Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour Cream Hydraplay Moisture Rituals Set
$55 at Adore Beauty
Winter is well on its way, and as much as we enjoy sweater weather, we can’t say the same about dehydrated skin! Keep mum feeling fresh all winter with this hydrating face duo featuring a daily moisturiser and soothing lip protectant.
06
Lush Comfy Cosy Gift Set
$32 at Lush
This sweet gift set will have mum feeling beautiful from head to toe, thanks to a comforting shower gel and rose-infused body lotion.
07
Wella Professionals Ultimate Repair Day & Night Duo
$69.95 at Adore Beauty
Salon-worthy strands are all too easy thanks to this dynamic duo formulated with AHA and Omega-9 to repair and replenish damaged hair.
08
Natio Enriched Wellness Gift Set
$34.95 at Myer
Glow on the go with this antioxidant-rich skincare set with a shower gel, body lotion, and hand cream, all conveniently packaged together in a chic cosmetics bag.
09
Clinique Eye Essentials: High-Fi Lashes Set
$62 at Sephora
For the makeup mogul, this eye essentials set has everything needed to make peepers pop. It even includes a cleansing balm to gently melt away makeup around the delicate eye area.
10
CIRCA Hand Care Duo Set
$64.95 at Myer
This handy duo is sure to get you feeling fresh and clean! Wash your troubles away with a nourishing hand gel, then add some moisture with a soothing hand cream, both scented with uplifting rose and lychee.
11
INIKA Organic Lush Lips Bundle
$55 at INIKA
The perfect pair for a perfect pout! Treat mum to a lipstick and lip glaze formulated with organic ingredients. A tick from us and the Earth.
12
OPI Treatment Gift Set
$66.95 at Myer
Nail care is important too! This set by OPI has everything needed to keep nails strong, healthy, and ready for the next mani.
13
Lancôme Idôle 25ml Set
$135 at Adore Beauty
For the ultimate treat, pamper mum with this beautifully designed pack featuring a few Lancôme beauty favourite’s including a mascara, luxe cream, and floral-filled Idole eau de parfum.
