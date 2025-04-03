  •  
Get your glow on with these top-rated Vitamin C products

Luminous skin is just a serum away...
stephanie de nobile
vitamin c skincare products

There’s no doubt about it that vitamin C is one of the most beloved and beneficial ingredients in skincare.

You’ll often find vitamin C at the top of the ingredients list for products designed to brighten and target pigmentation, thanks to its powerful anti-inflammatory and radiance-boosting properties.

Whether you’re already a vitamin C fanatic or looking to incorporate it into your skincare routine, we’ve rounded up some of our favourite products that will have you glowing in no time.

New Idea’s top Vitamin C skincare products

essano vitamin c face oil
(Credit: Essano)

01

Essano Vitamin C Facial Oil

$27.99 at Essano

If you weren’t already on board the face oil bandwagon then this gamechanger from Essano certainly will.

Powered by vitamin C, the potent formula is infused with 10 botanical super oils to help reduce redness and even out skin tone for a radiant glow.

Charlotte Tilbury Dark Spot Correcting Radiance Recovery Serum
(Credit: Charlotte Tilbury )

02

Charlotte Tilbury Dark Spot Correcting Radiance Recovery Serum

$132 at Charlotte Tilbury

Say bye to dull skin with this supercharged serum that uses a targeted formula to help reduce the appearance of hyperpigmentation, age spots, and darkness.

It’s magic in a bottle!

innisfree green tea vitamin c toner pads
(Credit: Sephora )

03

INNISFREE Green Tea Enzyme Vitamin C Brightening Toner Pads

$45 at Sephora

These swipe-on pads contain concentrated vitamin C alongside niacinamide to help brighten and boost radiance. A bonus? It’s infused with hyaluronic acid and green tea enzymes for happy, hydrated skin.

L'oreal Revitalift Clinical Vitamin C + Salicylic Acid Foaming Cleanser
(Credit: Adore Beauty )

04

L’Oréal Paris Revitalift Clinical Vitamin C + Salicylic Acid Foaming Cleanser

$20.99 at Adore Beauty

This foaming cleanser will leave you feeling fresh-faced in a flash!

Use daily as part of your skincare routine for a squeaky clean and bright complexion.

la roche posay vitamin c12 serum
(Credit: Priceline )

05

La Roche-Posay Pure Vitamin C12 Serum

$74.99 at Priceline

Calling all sensitive skin girlies…you’ll want to get your hands on this super serum!

A hefty dose of pure vitamin C alongside salicylic acid and neurosensine works hard to keep skin cool, calm, and luminous.

Bubble Day Dream Vitamin C + Niacinamide Tone & Texture Serum
(Credit: Priceline )

06

BUBBLE Day Dream Vitamin C + Niacinamide Tone & Texture Serum

$29 at Priceline

Get your daily dose of vitamin C with this dreamy serum that glides seamlessly over the skin for easy absorption. Filled with all those skin-loving ingredients like niacinamide to keep your complexion looking lush.

bondi sands eye spy vitamin c eye cream
(Credit: Adore Beauty )

07

Bondi Sands Eye Spy Vitamin C Eye Cream

$19.95 at Adore Beauty

Your secret weapon for faking a good night’s sleep!

A nourishing trio of green coffee beans, Kakadu plum, and vitamin C help reduce darkness under the eyes so you can glow and go.

Stephanie De Nobile

