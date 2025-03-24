Jessica Mauboy’s new beauty brand is the secret to glowing skin

From blessing our ears with chart-topping tunes to gracing our screens in both film and television and mentoring upcoming artists on reality TV, it’s safe to say Jessica Mauboy is a national treasure. And now, the singer-songwriter can add beauty entrepreneur to her incredible list of accomplishments.

Advertisement

Shortly after welcoming her first child Mia, the beloved singer has made another very exciting announcement. Desert Rose is an Australian made and owned suncare brand, a project close to her heart and one that’s been in the works for a while.

“I’ve always loved being close to the beauty world and I’ve always wanted to create something that made me feel good,” Jess tells New Idea.

Jess can now add skincare entrepreneur to her resume! (Credit: Desert Rose )

Inspired by her outdoor fuelled childhood in Darwin, the proud Kuku Yalanji woman sought to create a product that not only nourishes the skin but also offers SPF protection. Desert Rose’s inaugural product does just that with the SPF50+ Hydrating Face Serum, containing a botanical blend of nourishing ingredients, including Kakadu plum and jojoba oil balanced with niacinamide and vitamin E to help brighten and protect the skin.

Advertisement

“Sunscreen can sometimes feel like having a white cast,” says Jess.

“I wanted something that was dry to touch, to feel nongreasy, but easily absorbed. Like I could walk out the door ready and glowing.”

Aiming to feel like a ‘second skin’ the lightweight formula is designed for everyday use with a fast-absorbing, velvety texture that glides on seamlessly under or over makeup.

“I wanted something that felt nourishing and easy to apply,” says Jess.

Advertisement

“Something made to feel like you’re glowing and feel good, whether it’s because of the smell or the ingredients.”

Gorgeous and glowing! (Credit: Desert Rose )

When choosing a fragrance, the Australian Idol alumni shares the inspiration behind the refreshing floral yet zesty scent. “Lemon myrtle and rose are two ingredients that I love,” she shares.

“It’s kind of a pretty smell, but then it has a strength about it. That’s what I love and wanted to put into Desert Rose.”

Advertisement

After connecting with fans through her music, the artist hopes to continue inspiring others to feel comfortable in their skin, while highlighting the importance of education around sun care.

“What I want people to feel first and foremost is protected,” she says.

“I get to unveil this beautiful product that I’ve been very close to. This is something that I’ve been able to make and create and it has been scary, but it’s also been something I feel very, very proud of.”

Desert Rose is Australian-made and cruelty-free. Shop online at desertroseaustralia.com

Advertisement

(Credit: Desert Rose ) 01 SPF50+ Hydrating Face Serum $48 at Desert Rose ALWAYS READ THE LABEL AND FOLLOW THE DIRECTIONS FOR USE. Shop Now