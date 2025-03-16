Beloved Aussie singer Jessica Mauboy has confirmed that she and her husband Themeli Magriplis welcomed their first child together – a baby girl – on January 13.

The exciting update from the new mother came in a candid interview with Stellar where Jess revealed that the couple had named their newborn daughter Mia.

“It has been a bit of a rollercoaster but a magical one,” she told the publication, adding that she had been “making up lots of lullabies ” for her daughter.

When it came to announcing the news, she wanted to share her daughter’s arrival first with her family and friends and to protect herself from negative comments.

“The scary stuff that comes with being in the spotlight, I had to understand that was going to come.”

“The arrival of Mia brought me back to being a young girl again: How do I do this? Am I going to be a good mum? I wanted to hold space for myself, to be patient and give as much love and kindness to myself as [I could while] my body was changing. Like making a record, you have got to put yourself out there eventually, but it was about having these precious moments with her seen by myself [rather than everyone else].”

Along with sharing special moments as a family of three, the Australian Idol alumni shared that her daughter has become a source of inspiration for her next record.

“It’s been so wild. I’ve been at the piano and she pops up into my head and I just tell myself to surrender to it and let’s go into whatever that feeling is,” she said.

“It’s such a beautiful release.”

Jessica showcased her baby bump for the first time at the end of 2024. (Credit: Instagram)

“I’m ready when it happens”

Jessica Mauboy broke her silence one week after it was widely reported that she was expecting her first child with her husband Themeli ‘Them’ Magripili.

Speaking about the pregnancy during a concert at The Crown Melbourne on September 21, 2024, the singer shed light on how she felt about becoming a mother for the first time.

“To my family, this is like a surprise and also they’ve been waiting,” the 35-year-old said at the time.

“But I’m like, ‘when I’m ready when it happens and it will be a blessing’ and it really does feel like that,” she added.

The new parents. (Credit: Instagram)

According to an insider source, the couple shared their exciting news with family, close friends, and colleagues in mid-September, 2024.

Rumours first began swirling that the Eurovision star was preparing for motherhood after she performed at a fundraiser for the Perth Children’s Hospital Foundation and the Children’s Cancer Institute.

It was at this event, donned in oversized black trousers and a glittery jacket, that her baby bump was clearly pictured for the first time.

“I don’t know what I’d do without these two,” Jess captioned this photo of her with her then fiancé Themeli and their pup Leo. (Credit: Instagram)

Fans were quick to offer their congratulations when New Idea initially reported on the news.

“Yay, that’s so exciting,” penned one.

Another chimed in describing the news as “lovely” with countless others offering their heartfelt congratulations.

After meeting as teenagers in a Northern Territory nightclub, Jess and her Greek beau became engaged in 2019.

They went on to tie the knot in front of 300 of their nearest and dearest in July 2022 in Darwin at the Mindil Beach Casino.

Jess first met Them when she was 18 in a Darwin nightclub. (Credit: Instagram)

But it wasn’t always smooth sailing for the parents-to-be. They had a long-distance relationship, with them living in Darwin, and Jess residing in Sydney for her music career.

In early 2024, the former coach on The Voice admitted that it was during this time that their relationship almost came to an end.

“We were eight years in a long-distance relationship and we felt really apart, we weren’t doing things together, we weren’t creating a future.”

“Finally we worked out how to salvage our relationship and made the move together and eight more years later, we’re living this beautiful life together in Sydney,” she shared with The Daily Telegraph at the time.

And now, Jess and Them are embarking on a beautiful new chapter of their lives together as a family of three.

