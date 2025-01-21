Australian Idol 2025: Contestants, judges, hosts & premiere date

Hold onto your hairbrush microphones, because a new season of Australian Idol is coming in 2025. And if the latest teaser is anything to go by, we’re all set for a case of Idol fever.

Channel Seven’s promo video plays on this idea, with judge Marcia Hines in a doctor’s office while fellow judges Amy Shark and Kyle Sandilands wait nervously outside. When it’s confirmed Hines has “the fever”, she starts dancing to a funked-up, disco house version of her ’70s hit I’ve Got The Music In Me, produced by ARIA-Award-winning DJ and producer Sgt Slick.

“I’m overjoyed to be working with my dear friend and brother, Sgt Slick,” Marcia said in a statement, adding, “I couldn’t be happier with how he’s brought new life and energy to my song.”

“This is such a special moment, especially as we celebrate the incredible young talent coming through on Australian Idol. I can’t wait to see where their journeys take them.”

Here’s everything you need to know about the 2025 season of Australian Idol…

The Australian Idol’s judges are Kyle Sandilands, Marcia Hines, and Amy Shark . (Credit: Channel Seven)

When will Australian Idol premiere in 2025?

After months of anticipation, Channel Seven has confirmed that the third season of Australian Idol will premiere at 7pm on Sunday, February 2nd.

When are the live shows for Australian Idol in 2025?

No dates have been released for the live shows just yet but we will post an update as soon as the details are available.

It could also be helpful to keep in mind that last year, the performances were between February 9 and March 18. So if the show follows a similar timeline next year, it’s likely performances will be around mid-February to late March.

Dylan Wright was the winner of Australian Idol for 2024. (Credit: Channel Seven)

Who will the judges of Australian Idol 2024 be?

Marcia Hines, Amy Shark, and Kyle Sandilands are all returning to the Australian Idol judging panel in 2025.

The trio will be looking to unearth the ultimate performer, someone who is the best of the best and has the sound, style, and star quality to win the hearts of the nation.

“Australian Idol is like a box of chocolates. You just never know what you’re going to get,” Marcia said about the upcoming season.

“I don’t think we’ve ever had this many surprises,” added Amy.

While no guest judges have been announced so far, based on previous years we will be keeping an ear out for some.

Ricki is ready for another season! (Credit: Instagram)

Who will host Australian Idol 2025?

Ricki-Lee Coulter and Scott Tweedie will be back!

In the teaser for the new season, we see them walking down a hallway in white medical coats.

“If you have any of these symptoms,” Scott says, with Ricki-Lee adding, “you may have Idol fever.”

They also suggest: “There is only one treatment: Idol. Take the full course, three nights a week.”

Since then, Ricki-Lee has also given us a glimpse into filming for the next season on Instagram, in a post that includes photos of some of her other recent experiences.

“Every day I have to pinch myself that I get to do what I do & meet the people I get to meet,” she shares in the post, which also reflects on her performing and radio presenting work.

“Then there’s my other OTHER job…hosting Australian Idol, the show that changed my life 20 years ago! And it’s so cool to me that I get to now be part of uncovering the next generation of amazing young Aussie talent!”