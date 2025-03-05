The 7 best body lotions for silky smooth skin

We all want to feel good in our skin, and finding the perfect lotion can give us the little confidence boost we need (not to mention how lovely you’ll smell).

These days we’re spoiled for choice when it comes to formulas. From body butters that hydrate dry skin to gel-like textures that soothe irritation, the possibilities seem endless.

But if you’re struggling to find your dream cream, we’ve rounded up the best new body lotions to have on your radar.

The best body lotions to shop in Australia in 2025

(Credit: Sephora) 01 Rare Beauty Awaken Confidence Bouncy Body Cream $62 at Sephora Selena Gomez’s beauty brand never fails to disappoint and the latest drop by Rare Beauty has become an instant staple. This rich body cream is infused with a hydrating blend of ingredients to help smooth and plump the skin. With a lush pudding-like texture that glides seamlessly over skin, it’s scented with juicy peaches and fresh florals. A bonus? It’s also available as a body mist so you can spritz on the go. Shop Now

(Credit: Innisfree ) 02 INNISFREE Aloe Revitalizing Soothing Gel $18 at INNISFREE A staple for sensitive types, this cooling gel uses soothing aloe vera leaf extract to calm irritation and boost hydration. The perfect post summer skincare treat for those who have spent a lot of time in the sun. Shop Now

(Credit: Ecoya ) 03 ECOYA Vanilla Bean & Passionfruit Body Soufflé $34.95 at ECOYA Summer doesn’t have to end just yet! Slather on this fruit-filled body soufflé scented with an invigorating blend of vanilla bean & passionfruit. Use daily for a sweet moment of self-care. Shop Now

(Credit: Sephora ) 04 Fenty Skin Butta Drop Hydrating Body Milk $50 at Sephora This lightweight moisturiser sinks into the skin while a soothing blend of natural butters and oil hydrate and soften. Simply apply a few pumps all over the body and relax while the refreshing scent of bergamot, jasmine and white orchid fills the air. Shop Now

(Credit: Glossier) 05 Glossier Crème de You $84 at Glossier Glossier’s cult scent, Glossier You, is now available as a luxurious body cream. Massage all over the body and a mix of shea butter and jojoba oils work hard to keep skin silky smooth and smelling divine. Shop Now

(Credit: Priceline) 06 Vaseline Gluta-Hya Serum Burst Dewy Radiance Body Lotion $10.99 at Priceline This unique formula is packed full of powerful active ingredients that target dullness and pigmentation. Highly hydrating hyaluron boosts the skin’s moisture while niacinamide aims to brighten for a radiant dewy glow. Shop Now (Credit: Mecca ) 07 Emma Lewisham Sunceutical SPF 50 Mineral Body Crème $117 at Mecca Suncare meets skincare thanks to this mineral-based cream. Its rich satin finish and fast-absorbing formula make it an instant winner. The results? Happy, hydrated skin. ALWAYS READ THE LABEL AND FOLLOW THE DIRECTIONS FOR USE Shop Now

