Glow like Hollywood’s stars with THIS red light therapy device gifted to Emmy award winners

Our editors handpick everything we recommend. We may receive revenue for sharing this content or when you shop through our links.

If you’re on the hunt for an innovative yet natural way to improve your sleep, boost your skin’s radiance, and much more, red light therapy could be the golden ticket. Or perhaps, the golden award?

That’s right, even Hollywood’s finest actors and actresses are all about this game-changing wellness trend. So much so, that each and every award recipient at the 77th Primetime Emmys get their own Helight Sleep in a gift bag valued around $25,000.

But the fabulous news is you can achieve that same restful sleep without having to win an Emmy yourself! In fact, there are many professional-grade red light therapy devices that’ll score you glowy, plump skin without having to visit a spa in Beverly Hills.

Emmy award-winners are spoiled rotten during the 77th Primetime Emmys with goodies including beauty, wellness, fine art (up to $10,000), snacks, and so much more! (Credit: Supplied)

Celebrities can’t get enough of red light therapy

This cutting-edge treatment promises benefits far beyond skin deep – but just try and stop looking at Nicole Kidman’s radiant skin!

Unsurprisingly, one of her go-to beauty tools is a red-light therapy wand, and she’s not the only A-lister reaping the rewards! From Chrissy Teigen to Victoria Beckham, the ladies are all about getting that red light glow in between their crazy schedules.

Red light therapy uses specific wavelengths of red and near-infrared light to penetrate deep into the skin and tissues, promoting cellular energy production and regeneration.

Celebrities love the convenience of red light products suited for busy lifestyles. (Pictured left to right: Kristin Davis, Victoria Beckham, Kaley Cuoco via Instagram)

Emily Buckwell, global head of communications at The Beauty Tech Group, explains that red light therapy uses low-level wavelengths of red and near-infrared light to stimulate cellular activity.

“On a cellular level, it works by penetrating the skin to reach the mitochondria – often referred to as the ‘powerhouses’ of cells,” she said, “The light enhances mitochondrial activity, thus improving energy production. This increase in energy boosts cellular repair and regeneration, resulting in a variety of health and beauty benefits.”

To save you time, we’ve sorted you out with our top 6 must-haves, along with answers to some of the questions you’ve been dying to ask about this incredible beauty hack.

01 Kahlia Skin LED Silicone Radiant Mask – Face, Neck & Décolletage $49.00 (reduced from $109.00) at Target.com.au Glow both on the inside and out with this Kahlia Skin LED mask targeting three separate areas – all in need of some tender love and care! In the face of facial beauty, we often neglect the neck and decolletage area, which can show over time. Now you won’t have to worry when the device does the work for you.

02 Kahlia Skin LED Light Therapy Face Wand $29.00 (reduced from $119.00) at Target.com.au Devices like the Kahlia Skin LED Light Therapy Face Wand combines red-light therapy with gentle massage and warmth to target fine lines, boost collagen production, and enhance skin tone. This compact and user-friendly device offers the benefits of professional skincare treatments from home, making it a great choice for those hoping to elevate their routine!

03 Therabody Theraface Pro – Black $499.00 at thegoodguys.com.au We’d save the best for last, but this multi-tasking Therabody device is simply too iconic to gatekeep. Although the biggest ticket item on our list, the product value is worth every cent! Designed with the holy trinity of beauty technology – percussive, microcurrent, and light therapy (red, blue, and infrared) – it caters to all skin types and targets your facial tension, dullness, skin tone, and texture concerns.

04 Bontanny Red Light Panel $259.00 at amazon.com.au This bad boy red light lamp panel comes fully equipped with a user-friendly manual, 1.8m power cord, hanging kit, eye protection, door hook, adjustable stand, and cooling fan for fantastic results at a more affordable cost – all from the comfort of your living space!

05 Antipodes Glow Ritual Vitamin C Serum with Plant Hyaluronic Acid 30ml $21.51 (reduced from $52.00) at amazon.com.au Don’t think your treatment is over once the lights are off – post-treatment care is just as essential as finding the right red light beauty tool. A serum such as the Antipodes Glow Ritual Vitamin C Serum with Plant Hyaluronic Acid is the perfect skin-healing enhancer to apply after your session.

Shop Now 06 LED Light Therapy Face Mask: Series 2 $679.99 at currentbody.com.au If you’ve been watching Sex And The City’s spinoff series And Just Like That, you’ll know that Kristin Davis has been looking especially radiant over the years! Our beloved Charlotte’s got a glow that’s super easy to replicate, simply by using her own go-to product – the LED Light Therapy Face Mask by Current Body. What better way to feel like a star than to use the Hollywood-approved mask itself? The new series offers upgraded technology that gives you the same care as the original miracle-worker but also calls for more noticeable short- and long-term results. It’s so effective, we’re talking about getting that iconic instant glow in as fast as 10 minutes! Shop Now

07 Helight Sleep $213 (AUD) at Helight.com Red light therapy has proven itself to have more than just skin-deep health benefits. In fact, Helight Sleep is a 28-minute miracle-worker that’s even trusted by sleep doctors and specialists – and now Emmy award-winners! But how does it work? The device emits red light at a wavelength of 630 nm for 14 minutes, then fades out over 14 minutes. The red light passes through your eyelids, activating photosensitive cells that promote relaxation and better sleep.

What is red light therapy?

As we age, our skin’s collagen production naturally decreases, leading to fine lines, wrinkles, and loss of elasticity. Red light therapy targets this by stimulating collagen and elastin production.

According to Emily, red light at 633nm and near-infrared at 830nm are highly effective for fine lines, wrinkles, acne, hyperpigmentation, and scarring.

“These are the gold standard wavelengths, highly studied by medical professionals over many years,” she said.

Clinical studies show that regularly using red light can reduce the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines, improve skin tone and texture, and diminish age spots and redness. It even helps alleviate skin conditions like rosacea, eczema, and psoriasis.

What are the benefits of red light therapy?

Red light therapy isn’t just about looking great – it’s about feeling your best! By enhancing blood circulation, this treatment accelerates the body’s natural healing processes and reduces inflammation. Emily says that unlike invasive procedures or harsh topical treatments, red light therapy is non-invasive, painless, and suitable for all.

“It supports the body’s natural healing processes without introducing chemicals or causing significant downtime,” she said.

Whether you’re dealing with chronic pain or muscle stiffness, red light therapy provides relief by promoting tissue repair and decreasing inflammation.

Does red light therapy improve your sleep?

One of the lesser-known benefits of red light therapy is its ability to improve sleep quality! For many women over 50, achieving restful sleep can be a challenge due to hormonal changes, stress, or discomfort.

Emily suggests the treatment might help regulate your circadian rhythm, improving mood and sleep quality. In fact, a 2019 study published in the Journal of Athletic Training demonstrated how red-light therapy improved sleep duration and quality in athletes.

If it can help high-performing individuals, just imagine what it could do for your nightly routine!

Does red light therapy improve your energy levels?

Feeling fatigued or lacking energy? Red light therapy might be the solution. It provides a natural energy boost by improving circulation and increasing oxygen and nutrient delivery to cells – making it an excellent choice for women looking to maintain and recover from an active lifestyle.

Indeed, elite athletes have long relied on red light therapy to aid recovery and reduce muscle soreness.

What are the dangers of red light therapy?

There are no known dangers to using red light therapy (at 630-660nm wavelengths).

Unlike ultraviolet (UV) light, which is known to cause skin cancer, red light has not been found to cause any type of cancer, according to the American Academy of Dermatology Association.

The most common side effects, which are mild, include potentially developing temporary mild pain or irritation from use of red light therapy for an extended period of time.

Eye protection is only needed if a device emits infrared or near-infrared light, according to Helight.