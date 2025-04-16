Not only were fans obsessed with the original series, Sex and the City, but they are loving the successor series, And Just Like That.

Following in the footsteps of the beloved nineties and early noughties series, the reboot proves that the iconic characters of Charlotte, Miranda, Samantha, and Carrie are just as popular today as they were when they first appeared on TV screens over 25 years ago.

Fans are holding out that this iconic foursome will reunite in season three, but it’s looking unlikely (Credit: Getty)

Will there be a season 3 for ‘And Just Like That?’

Before the season two finale, the beloved series was renewed for a third season, which means more fashion, frivolity, and of course, our favourite three women struggling with the complexities of life, love, and friendship.

When the news was first announced in August 2023, Executive Producer Michael Patrick King said that he was “thrilled” to have the opportunity to tell new stories about the characters that lived within the Sex and the City universe.

What will the plot of ‘And Just Like That?’ season 3 be?

Fans can expect to follow Carrie as she rekindles her romance with ex-fiance Adrian Shaw (portrayed by John Corbett) and re-evaluates what matters most to her.

Cynthia will start the new season with a clean slate after calling a truce with both her exes (Steve and Che), while Charlotte will be taking on the challenge of working full-time while maintaining a healthy relationship with Harry (portrayed by Evan Handler).

“Here we go,” Sarah Jessica Parker captioned this post. (Credit: Instagram)

Who is in the cast of ‘And Just Like That’ season 3?

Sarah Jessica Parker is set to return as Carrie Bradshaw, Cynthia Nixon will return as Miranda Hobbes, and Kristen Davis will return as Charlotte York.

On May 1st, 2024, Sarah shared an image to her Instagram that depicted two scripts from a round-table read on April 30th and tagged her two co-stars.

She also tagged some new and returning cast members, including Nicole Ari Parker, Sarita Choudhury, Katerina Tannenbaum, and Mario Cantone.

Comedian Rosie O’Donnell has also confirmed she will be starring in the series and has posted a photo of the script to her social media.

Sara Ramirez, who portrayed the controversial Che Diaz, will not be returning.

In her season two cameo, Samantha (Kim Cattrall) was on the phone with Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker). (Credit: HBO Max)

Will Kim Cattrall be in season 3 of ‘And Just Like That?’

Sadly, despite a brief appearance in the season two finale, Kim Cattrall has confirmed she will NOT be returning to portray the beloved character of Samantha Jones.

Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter), the actress responded to a post that claimed she would be returning to the show, to which the 67-year-old responded: “Aw that’s so kind but I’m not.”

Where can I watch ‘And Just Like That?’ in Australia?

All seasons of And Just Like That are available to stream on Max in Australia.

The third season will debut on the streamer on May 30, with new episodes dropping weekly.