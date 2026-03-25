Bridgerton’s season five leads are FINALLY revealed… so who’s love story will it be?

NEED TO KNOW Netflix has confirmed that the fifth season of Bridgerton is in production.

is in production. The series will pick up two years after Francesca’s husband, John Stirling , passed away.

, passed away. Netflix has confirmed that it will focus on Francesca and John’s cousin, Michaela Stirling.

Advertisement

Dearest gentle readers, weeks after the fourth season aired, Netflix has confirmed that season five of Bridgerton is already in the works.

And we know which sibling it will focus on.

Find out everything we know below.

This season will focus on Michaela and Francesca’s love story. (Credit: Netflix)

Advertisement

Is season five of Bridgerton about Francesca?

Indeed!

The fifth season of Bridgerton will follow middle daughter, Francesca, two years after she lost her husband, John.

According to Netflix’s statement about the incoming instalment, she returns to the marriage mart for “practical reasons” when John’s cousin Michaela Stirling returns to London.

As Michaela tends to the Kilmartin estate, Francesca’s complicated feelings will make her question everything.

Advertisement

In Netflix’s first trailer, released on March 25, we see Francesca approaching Michaela on a balcony. They exchange glances sweetly with one another before their hands edge closer together until they’re touching.

Season five will pick up two years after John’s death. (Credit: Netflix)

Who is starring in Bridgerton season five?

Hannah Dodd will reprise her role as Francesca, and Masali Baduza will return as Michaela.

“[We’re] super grateful and excited!” Masali said to Tudum.

Advertisement

“When you spend so much time with a character, you genuinely do want them to be happy,” Hannah added. “So I am really looking forward to [Francesca] feeling like she deserves love.”

For showrunner Jess Brownwell, a queer-led season is “groundbreaking”.

“Obviously, there are a lot of great shows that have depicted queer love,” she said.

Advertisement

Fans were devastated for Francesca after John died. (Credit: Netflix)

“We’re not the first by any means. But to make an entire Bridgerton season about a sapphic relationship feels huge.”

The story will be inspired by Julia Quinn’s novel When He Was Wicked, and Jess has promised that there will be plenty of romance.

“If there’s anything really specific about this season, it is the yearning. It’s big-time yearning,” she explained.

Advertisement

“It’s going to be a season about queer joy. It is not going to be a season about queer trauma… We’re having so much fun!”

No other cast details have been announced at the time of publication, but we can assume that our Bridgerton favourites will be returning.

Love is expected to blossom in season five. (Credit: Netflix)

When does season five of Bridgerton air?

While a date has not officially been confirmed yet, the seasons are generally released two years apart.

Advertisement

Benedict’s love story was released earlier this year, and Colin and Penelope’s season was released in 2024, so we can assume the next chapter will come out in 2028.

Jess Brownell will return as the showrunner, and Shonda Rhimes, Betsy Beers, Tom Verica and Chris Van Dusen are the executive producers.

Netflix has also confirmed that it will stick to its eight-episode format.