Donna Hay serves up coastal and culinary bliss in new Disney+ series

After months of anticipation, Donna Hay has revealed that her new series will be out in a few weeks!

Advertisement

Her new four-part series, Coastal Celebrations, will follow the food stylist and cookbook author as she hosts a series of relaxing get-togethers.

Throughout, she will offer her tips and tricks.

“This is my idea of the perfect afternoon,” she says during the trailer as she sets a table.

Set against the stunning backdrop of Sydney Harbour and the city’s breathtaking coastline, she also took to Instagram to share her excitement.

Advertisement

Donna Hay is ready to share her entertaining expertise in her new series, Coastal Celebrations. (Credit: Donna Hay)

“I’m so excited to finally share a first look at my new series,” she wrote on Instagram on March 3 alongside the series trailer.

In true Donna Hay style, we will see tables styled to perfection, delicious and beautifully curated dishes, and simplicity at its finest.

Viewers will watch the food stylist prepare a long lunch at her home, a seaside garden party, a tropical-themed girls’ lunch, and host a party at a local sailing club.

Advertisement

She will put modern twists on classics, including fish and chips, tomato bruschetta, and creamy pistachio semifreddo.

“Think sun-kissed produce, beautiful table-scapes, salt air, and effortless menus made for gathering friends,” she continued in the caption.

The series is directed by Benjamin Jones and produced by Donna Hay Productions.

Advertisement

Along with hosting Coastal Celebrations, Donna is also the producer.

The series also follows the release of her cookbook, Sunshine, Lemons and Sea Salt, which is full of delicious summer dishes.

The queen of simple food is back! (Credit: Donna Hay)

When is Donna Hay’s Coastal Celebrations series coming out?

You can watch the series on Disney Plus from from $13.99/mth.

Advertisement

You can also watch Donna’s series, Donna Hay Christmas, on the streaming service.

Subscribe now.

Want the latest food content? Hungry for inspiration? Sign up to the New Idea Food newsletter for the latest quick, easy, and delicious recipes plus clever cooking hacks. sign up Disclaimer: By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use