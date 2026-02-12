Bring home the bacon with 32 of our best pork recipes

Juicy, flavourful and surprisingly nutritious, pork is one of the most versatile proteins you can have in your weekly rotation. Naturally rich in high-quality protein, pork also provides key nutrients like thiamine, zinc and iron, making it a well-rounded choice for filling and satisfying main meals. With a variety of cuts to choose from (from lean pork tenderloin to slow-cooking shoulder and crispy-bellied roasts), there’s a pork dish to suit every taste and occasion.
What truly sets pork apart is its incredible ability to absorb flavour. It pairs beautifully with bold Asian-inspired marinades, fragrant herbs, sweet glazes, smoky spices and classic seasonings alike. Whether it’s caramelised and sticky, crumbed and golden, or slow-braised until meltingly tender, pork delivers depth and richness in every bite.
This collection of New Idea Food’s best pork recipes showcases just how adaptable it can be for lunch or dinner. Think speedy pork mince meals for busy weeknights, healthy salads, hearty roasts for Sunday gatherings and comforting slow-cooked dishes that fill the kitchen with mouth-watering aromas.
32 of our best pork recipes
Mexican Pulled Pork Lasagne
Prep 20 mins, Cook 1 hour
Just set, forget and enjoy.
Smoky Chipotle Pork and Pineapple Melts
Prep 15 mins, Cook 15 mins
This is a taste sensation!
Pork Nasi Goreng
Prep 20 mins, Cook 10 mins
From wok to wow in 30 minutes.
Pulled Pork Thai Noodle Salad
Prep 20 mins
Minimum effort, maximum flavour!
Noodle Pancakes with Hoisin Pork
Prep 15 mins, Cook 25 mins
Use your noodle(s) for this quick and tasty meal.
Pork and Prawn Pot Sticker Dumplings
Prep 40 mins, Cook 16 mins
You’ll be a dumpling master in no time.
Prosciutto-Wrapped Seasoned Pork
Prep 40 mins, Cook 20 mins
This impressive dish is made easy in an air fryer.
Ginger Pork Noodle Stir-Fry
Prep 15 mins, Cook 10 mins
This speedy meal rewards you with fresh, aromatic flavours.
Bacon-Wrapped Pork with Fennel and Cranberry Slaw
Prep 20 mins, Cook 35 mins
It’s packed with festive flavours.
Tom Yum Pork Noodles
Prep 10 mins, Cook 9 mins
Whip up this flavoursome dish in minutes.
Roast Pork with Apricot-Glazed Apples
Prep 25 mins, Cook 2 hours, 5 mins
The family will be raving over this roast pork dish; it’s worth that little bit of extra time.
Crispy Pork Belly and Green Papaya Salad
Prep 1 hour, Cook 2 hours, 20 mins
Straight from the kitchen of My Kitchen Rules contestants Ash & Cassie.
Chilli Pork Rice Bowls
Prep 10 mins, Cook 10 mins
A colourful combination of flavours.
Maple and Mustard Pork Pot Roast
Prep 25 mins, Cook 5 hours
A perfect Sunday dinner option.
Thai Pork Drunken Noodles
Prep 10 mins, Cook 10 mins
Impress your friends and family with this ‘fakeaway’ dish.
Spanish Pork and Pineapple Kebabs
Prep 30 mins, Cook 10 mins
A guaranteed crowd-pleaser.
Pork and Beef Mince Meatballs with Linguine
Prep 15 mins, Cook 12 mins
Quick and easy!
Teriyaki Pork and Noodle Salad
Prep 10 mins, Cook 10 mins
This super fresh salad is a meal in itself.
Crackling Pork with Cranberry Stuffing Muffins
Prep 15 mins, Cook 2 hours, 15 mins
Bringing together two of our favourite Christmas dishes in a festive new way.
Smoky Pork with Avocado Nectarine Salad
Prep 15 mins, Cook 5 mins
Fresh summer flavours!
Pork Skewers with Crispy Noodles and Asian Salad
Prep 20 mins, Cook 14 mins
A must-try dish that you’ll be sure to add to your repeat recipe roster.
Pork and Cabbage Stir-Fry
Prep and cook for 30 mins
Packed with veggies and flavour.
Indian Pork Curry
Prep and cook for 2 hours
Featuring the rich, piquant flavours of Goa.
Thai Pork and Beans with Noodles
Prep 10 mins, Cook 10 mins
Put the local Thai restaurant out of business.
Asian Pork Hotpot
Prep 15 mins, Cook 25 mins
Enjoy a hearty meal with an easy clean-up.
Barbecued Ginger Ale Pork Ribs
Prep 5 mins, Cook 3 hours, 30 mins
Give your menu a makeover with this cracker dinner.
Vietnamese Caramel Pork Noodle Bowls
Prep and cook 20 mins
A healthy dish you can whip up in 20 minutes.
Portuguese Pork, Bean and Chorizo Stew
Prep 30 mins, Cook 2 hours, 30 mins
Gutsy one-pot, no side dish needed – just crusty bread.
Gnocchi with Pork and Tomato Sauce
Prep and cook for 25 mins
Gnocch, gnocch, who’s there? A hearty, wholesome and delicious meal for one.
Hoisin Pork with Noodle Salad
Prep 15 mins, Cook 15 mins
This super yum noodle dish will be a new family favourite!
Arrabbiata Pork and Veal Meatballs with Pappardelle
Prep and cook 35 mins
A delicious combination of flavours.
Crispy Pork Belly Noodle Salad
Prep 15 mins, Cook 30 mins
We’ve taken all the hard work out of this Vietnamese classic – it’s SO quick and easy!