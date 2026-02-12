  •  
Bring home the bacon with 32 of our best pork recipes

Versatile, nutritious, and downright delicious!
Pork recipes© Are Media, contentshop.com.au

Juicy, flavourful and surprisingly nutritious, pork is one of the most versatile proteins you can have in your weekly rotation. Naturally rich in high-quality protein, pork also provides key nutrients like thiamine, zinc and iron, making it a well-rounded choice for filling and satisfying main meals. With a variety of cuts to choose from (from lean pork tenderloin to slow-cooking shoulder and crispy-bellied roasts), there’s a pork dish to suit every taste and occasion.

What truly sets pork apart is its incredible ability to absorb flavour. It pairs beautifully with bold Asian-inspired marinades, fragrant herbs, sweet glazes, smoky spices and classic seasonings alike. Whether it’s caramelised and sticky, crumbed and golden, or slow-braised until meltingly tender, pork delivers depth and richness in every bite.

This collection of New Idea Food’s best pork recipes showcases just how adaptable it can be for lunch or dinner. Think speedy pork mince meals for busy weeknights, healthy salads, hearty roasts for Sunday gatherings and comforting slow-cooked dishes that fill the kitchen with mouth-watering aromas.

32 of our best pork recipes

(Credit: © Are Media, contentshop.com.au)

Mexican Pulled Pork Lasagne

Prep 20 mins, Cook 1 hour

Just set, forget and enjoy.

(Credit: © Are Media, contentshop.com.au)

Smoky Chipotle Pork and Pineapple Melts

Prep 15 mins, Cook 15 mins

This is a taste sensation!

(Credit: © Are Media, contentshop.com.au)

Pork Nasi Goreng

Prep 20 mins, Cook 10 mins

From wok to wow in 30 minutes.

(Credit: © Are Media, contentshop.com.au)

Pulled Pork Thai Noodle Salad

Prep 20 mins

Minimum effort, maximum flavour!

(Credit: © Are Media, contentshop.com.au)

Noodle Pancakes with Hoisin Pork

Prep 15 mins, Cook 25 mins

Use your noodle(s) for this quick and tasty meal.

(Credit: © Are Media, contentshop.com.au)

Pork and Prawn Pot Sticker Dumplings

Prep 40 mins, Cook 16 mins

You’ll be a dumpling master in no time.

(Credit: © Are Media, contentshop.com.au)

Prosciutto-Wrapped Seasoned Pork

Prep 40 mins, Cook 20 mins

This impressive dish is made easy in an air fryer.

(Credit: © Are Media, contentshop.com.au)

Ginger Pork Noodle Stir-Fry

Prep 15 mins, Cook 10 mins

This speedy meal rewards you with fresh, aromatic flavours.

(Credit: © Are Media, contentshop.com.au)

Bacon-Wrapped Pork with Fennel and Cranberry Slaw

Prep 20 mins, Cook 35 mins

It’s packed with festive flavours.

(Credit: © Are Media, contentshop.com.au)

Tom Yum Pork Noodles

Prep 10 mins, Cook 9 mins

Whip up this flavoursome dish in minutes.

(Credit: © Are Media, contentshop.com.au)

Roast Pork with Apricot-Glazed Apples

Prep 25 mins, Cook 2 hours, 5 mins

The family will be raving over this roast pork dish; it’s worth that little bit of extra time.

(Credit: © Are Media, contentshop.com.au)

Crispy Pork Belly and Green Papaya Salad

Prep 1 hour, Cook 2 hours, 20 mins

Straight from the kitchen of My Kitchen Rules contestants Ash & Cassie.

(Credit: © Are Media, contentshop.com.au)

Chilli Pork Rice Bowls

Prep 10 mins, Cook 10 mins

A colourful combination of flavours.

(Credit: © Are Media, contentshop.com.au)

Maple and Mustard Pork Pot Roast

Prep 25 mins, Cook 5 hours

A perfect Sunday dinner option.

(Credit: © Are Media, contentshop.com.au)

Thai Pork Drunken Noodles

Prep 10 mins, Cook 10 mins

Impress your friends and family with this ‘fakeaway’ dish.

(Credit: © Are Media, contentshop.com.au)

Spanish Pork and Pineapple Kebabs

Prep 30 mins, Cook 10 mins

A guaranteed crowd-pleaser.

(Credit: © Are Media, contentshop.com.au)

Pork and Beef Mince Meatballs with Linguine

Prep 15 mins, Cook 12 mins

Quick and easy!

(Credit: © Are Media, contentshop.com.au)

Teriyaki Pork and Noodle Salad

Prep 10 mins, Cook 10 mins

This super fresh salad is a meal in itself.

(Credit: © Are Media, contentshop.com.au)

Crackling Pork with Cranberry Stuffing Muffins

Prep 15 mins, Cook 2 hours, 15 mins

Bringing together two of our favourite Christmas dishes in a festive new way.

(Credit: © Are Media, contentshop.com.au)

Smoky Pork with Avocado Nectarine Salad

Prep 15 mins, Cook 5 mins

Fresh summer flavours!

(Credit: © Are Media, contentshop.com.au)

Pork Skewers with Crispy Noodles and Asian Salad

Prep 20 mins, Cook 14 mins

A must-try dish that you’ll be sure to add to your repeat recipe roster.

(Credit: © Are Media, contentshop.com.au)

Pork and Cabbage Stir-Fry

Prep and cook for 30 mins

Packed with veggies and flavour.

(Credit: © Are Media, contentshop.com.au)

Indian Pork Curry

Prep and cook for 2 hours

Featuring the rich, piquant flavours of Goa.

(Credit: © Are Media, contentshop.com.au)

Thai Pork and Beans with Noodles

Prep 10 mins, Cook 10 mins

Put the local Thai restaurant out of business.

(Credit: © Are Media, contentshop.com.au)

Asian Pork Hotpot

Prep 15 mins, Cook 25 mins

Enjoy a hearty meal with an easy clean-up.

(Credit: © Are Media, contentshop.com.au)

Barbecued Ginger Ale Pork Ribs

Prep 5 mins, Cook 3 hours, 30 mins

Give your menu a makeover with this cracker dinner.

(Credit: © Are Media, contentshop.com.au)

Vietnamese Caramel Pork Noodle Bowls

Prep and cook 20 mins

A healthy dish you can whip up in 20 minutes.

(Credit: © Are Media, contentshop.com.au)

Portuguese Pork, Bean and Chorizo Stew

Prep 30 mins, Cook 2 hours, 30 mins

Gutsy one-pot, no side dish needed – just crusty bread.

(Credit: © Are Media, contentshop.com.au)

Gnocchi with Pork and Tomato Sauce

Prep and cook for 25 mins

Gnocch, gnocch, who’s there? A hearty, wholesome and delicious meal for one.

(Credit: © Are Media, contentshop.com.au)

Hoisin Pork with Noodle Salad

Prep 15 mins, Cook 15 mins

This super yum noodle dish will be a new family favourite!

(Credit: © Are Media, contentshop.com.au)

Arrabbiata Pork and Veal Meatballs with Pappardelle

Prep and cook 35 mins

A delicious combination of flavours.

(Credit: © Are Media, contentshop.com.au)

Crispy Pork Belly Noodle Salad

Prep 15 mins, Cook 30 mins

We’ve taken all the hard work out of this Vietnamese classic – it’s SO quick and easy!

