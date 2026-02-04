  •  
Slice up your life with our best homemade pizza recipes

The sky's the limit with pizza, be as creative as you like!
Doesn’t everyone love pizza? One of the best things about this popular dish is that there’s no limit to what you can put on a pizza. Arguments are always running hot online about what “should” or “shouldn’t” be on a pizza (#teampineapple here) but the good news is – you can put whatever pleases you on that base!

Making your own pizza at home is an easy way to get the family involved in cooking, and also works out to be both healthier and cheaper. Making your own pizza base boasts the most authentic flavour but if you’re in a rush you can buy pre-made dough or ready-made bases from your local supermarket, or for a quick and healthy option use pita bread or wholemeal wraps.

16 of our best pizza recipes

(Credit: © Are Media, contentshop.com.au)

Chicken Caesar Pizza

Prep 10 mins, Cook 20 mins

Shredded roasted chicken meat is available from the deli section of supermarkets or use a barbecued chicken instead.

(Credit: © Are Media, contentshop.com.au)

Seafood Marinara Pizza

Prep and cook 15 mins

A wonderful pizza de la mer – perfect for summertime, family-style meals.

(Credit: © Are Media, contentshop.com.au)

Lamb Souvlaki Pizza

Prep 15 mins, Cook 8 mins

A delicious weeknight meal on the table in less than 35 minutes.

(Credit: © Are Media, contentshop.com.au)

Berry Choc-Chip Cookie Pizza

Prep 15 mins, Cook 20 mins

This sweet pizza is berry tasty!

(Credit: © Are Media, contentshop.com.au)

Eggplant, Haloumi and Tomato Pizzas

Prep 20 mins, Cook 15 mins

A delicious vegetarian pizza.

(Credit: © Are Media, contentshop.com.au)

Spanish Potato, Chorizo and Capsicum Pizzas

Prep 35 mins, Cook 15 mins

Forget takeaway pizzas, these creations will impress your family and friends.

(Credit: © Are Media, contentshop.com.au)

Fried Mini Pizzas with Fresh Basil Sugo and Parmigiano Reggiano

Prep 30 mins, Cook 5 mins

This delicious recipe is courtesy of Chef Luca Ciano.

(Credit: © Are Media, contentshop.com.au)

Special Supreme Pizza

Prep and cook 2 hours

Can’t decide on your pizza toppings? Choose all of them and make a supreme pizza, loaded with meats and vegetables.

(Credit: © Are Media, contentshop.com.au)

Margherita Pizza with Fior di Latte

Prep and cook 30 mins

Simple, fresh and delicious! Margherita pizzas have just three classic toppings – basil, cheese and tomato – so they’re easy to assemble and cook quickly.

(Credit: © Are Media, contentshop.com.au)

Jock Zonfrillo’s Pizzetta

Prep 10 mins, Cook 20 mins

Definitely one to get the kids involved with, let them pick their own toppings!

(Credit: © Are Media, contentshop.com.au)

Potato, Garlic and Rosemary Pizza

Prep and cook 15 mins

Gourmet, sauce-free pizza with olive oil, rosemary and garlic. A great option to add variety to your routine.

(Credit: © Are Media, contentshop.com.au)

Capricciosa Pizza

Prep and cook 15 mins

Classic Italian capricciosa pizza featuring ham, artichokes and mushrooms.

(Credit: © Are Media, contentshop.com.au)

Brownie Marshmallow Pizza

Prep 20 mins, Cook 25 mins

A yummy dessert that starts with a packet cake!

(Credit: © Are Media, contentshop.com.au)

Barbecue Meat-Lovers Pizza

Prep and cook 15 mins

Meat lovers rejoice! Who needs vegetables when you have four different kinds of meat?

(Credit: © Are Media, contentshop.com.au)

Chicken and Pesto Baguette Pizzas

Prep 15 mins, Cook 10 mins

Simple but delicious.

Bacon and Egg Barbecue Pizza
(Credit: © Are Media, contentshop.com.au)

Bacon and Egg Barbecue Pizza

Prep 10 mins, Cook 20 mins

It’s a breakfast pizza!

