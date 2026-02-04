Doesn’t everyone love pizza? One of the best things about this popular dish is that there’s no limit to what you can put on a pizza. Arguments are always running hot online about what “should” or “shouldn’t” be on a pizza (#teampineapple here) but the good news is – you can put whatever pleases you on that base!
Making your own pizza at home is an easy way to get the family involved in cooking, and also works out to be both healthier and cheaper. Making your own pizza base boasts the most authentic flavour but if you’re in a rush you can buy pre-made dough or ready-made bases from your local supermarket, or for a quick and healthy option use pita bread or wholemeal wraps.
16 of our best pizza recipes
Chicken Caesar Pizza
Prep 10 mins, Cook 20 mins
Shredded roasted chicken meat is available from the deli section of supermarkets or use a barbecued chicken instead.
Seafood Marinara Pizza
Prep and cook 15 mins
A wonderful pizza de la mer – perfect for summertime, family-style meals.
Lamb Souvlaki Pizza
Prep 15 mins, Cook 8 mins
A delicious weeknight meal on the table in less than 35 minutes.
Berry Choc-Chip Cookie Pizza
Prep 15 mins, Cook 20 mins
This sweet pizza is berry tasty!
Eggplant, Haloumi and Tomato Pizzas
Prep 20 mins, Cook 15 mins
A delicious vegetarian pizza.
Spanish Potato, Chorizo and Capsicum Pizzas
Prep 35 mins, Cook 15 mins
Forget takeaway pizzas, these creations will impress your family and friends.
Fried Mini Pizzas with Fresh Basil Sugo and Parmigiano Reggiano
Prep 30 mins, Cook 5 mins
This delicious recipe is courtesy of Chef Luca Ciano.
Special Supreme Pizza
Prep and cook 2 hours
Can’t decide on your pizza toppings? Choose all of them and make a supreme pizza, loaded with meats and vegetables.
Margherita Pizza with Fior di Latte
Prep and cook 30 mins
Simple, fresh and delicious! Margherita pizzas have just three classic toppings – basil, cheese and tomato – so they’re easy to assemble and cook quickly.
Jock Zonfrillo’s Pizzetta
Prep 10 mins, Cook 20 mins
Definitely one to get the kids involved with, let them pick their own toppings!
Potato, Garlic and Rosemary Pizza
Prep and cook 15 mins
Gourmet, sauce-free pizza with olive oil, rosemary and garlic. A great option to add variety to your routine.
Capricciosa Pizza
Prep and cook 15 mins
Classic Italian capricciosa pizza featuring ham, artichokes and mushrooms.
Brownie Marshmallow Pizza
Prep 20 mins, Cook 25 mins
A yummy dessert that starts with a packet cake!
Barbecue Meat-Lovers Pizza
Prep and cook 15 mins
Meat lovers rejoice! Who needs vegetables when you have four different kinds of meat?
Chicken and Pesto Baguette Pizzas
Prep 15 mins, Cook 10 mins
Simple but delicious.
Bacon and Egg Barbecue Pizza
Prep 10 mins, Cook 20 mins
It’s a breakfast pizza!