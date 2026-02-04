Doesn’t everyone love pizza? One of the best things about this popular dish is that there’s no limit to what you can put on a pizza. Arguments are always running hot online about what “should” or “shouldn’t” be on a pizza (#teampineapple here) but the good news is – you can put whatever pleases you on that base!

Making your own pizza at home is an easy way to get the family involved in cooking, and also works out to be both healthier and cheaper. Making your own pizza base boasts the most authentic flavour but if you’re in a rush you can buy pre-made dough or ready-made bases from your local supermarket, or for a quick and healthy option use pita bread or wholemeal wraps.

16 of our best pizza recipes

