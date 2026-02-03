  •  
Pie hard: the best savoury and sweet pie recipes ever

The only pie collection you need, for main or dessert!
Profile picture of Erin Roberts
Pie recipes© Are Media, contentshop.com.au

Few things are as comforting as a good pie – golden, flaky pastry wrapped around a delicious filling, fresh from the oven.

From hearty savoury classics to sweet crowd-pleasers, this collection brings together some of the best pie recipes for every occasion, whether you’re cooking for the family or baking something special to share.

Here you’ll find easy, reliable recipes that deliver big flavour without the fuss.

Think classic meat pies, creamy chicken fillings, veggie-packed favourites and indulgent dessert pies that are perfect for entertaining or weekend baking.

These are the best pie recipes you’ll turn to again and again, simple, satisfying and always a hit at the table.

33 of New Idea’s savoury and sweet pie recipes

(Credit: © Are Media, contentshop.com.au)

Flaky Butter Chicken Pies

Prep 10 mins, Cook 40 mins

They are golden and delicious!

(Credit: © Are Media, contentshop.com.au)

Crusty Egg and Bacon Pies

Prep 2 mins, Cook 18 mins

It’ll become the most important dish of the day.

(Credit: © Are Media, contentshop.com.au)

Cinnamon Pumpkin Pie

Prep 15 mins, Cook 45 mins

An American classic with a tasty cinnamon-spiced filling.

(Credit: © Are Media, contentshop.com.au)

Harissa Veggie Tarts

Prep 20 mins, Cook 40 mins

Grab your pie maker for these quick, easy and oh-so-tasty veggie pies with a Middle Eastern kick.

(Credit: © Are Media, contentshop.com.au)

Creamy Chicken & Veggie Pie

Prep 10 mins, Cook 50 mins

Tender chicken, creamy sauce and golden flaky pastry? Yes please!

(Credit: © Are Media, contentshop.com.au)

Choc Almond Meringue Pie

Prep 30 mins, Cook 15 mins

The perfect dessert to make in advance.

Apple and Raspberry Custard Streusel Pie

Prep 25 mins, Cook 50 mins

A warming dessert, packed with fruit and topped with a buttery crumble.

(Credit: © Are Media, contentshop.com.au)

Steak and Ale Pot Pie

Prep 30 mins, Cook 1 hour, 30 mins

A hearty recipe the whole family will love.

(Credit: © Are Media, contentshop.com.au)

Apple Crumble Gingerbread Pie

Prep 35 mins, Cook 40 mins

An absolute crowd pleaser to the very last mouthful.

(Credit: © Are Media, contentshop.com.au)

Pecan Pie Pudding

Prep 30 mins, Cook 1 hour, 30 mins

The perfect sweet finale to a mid-winter meal.

(Credit: © Are Media, contentshop.com.au)

Apple and Rhubarb Pie

Prep 1 hour, Cook 45 mins

An easy, melt ’n’ mix pastry is the secret to this luscious fruit pie.

(Credit: © Are Media, contentshop.com.au)

Butter Chicken Curry Pie

Prep 30 mins, Cook 1 hour

Take your butter curry to an all-new level with this delicious pie version.

(Credit: © Are Media, contentshop.com.au)

5-Ingredient Potato-Topped Baked Bean Pies

Prep 15 mins, Cook 25 mins

You might want to make a double batch of these super easy pies – they’ll be gone in seconds!

(Credit: © Are Media, contentshop.com.au)

Chipotle Beef Tortilla Pies

Prep and cook 1 hour

These will have everyone drooling.

(Credit: © Are Media, contentshop.com.au)

Spinach and Feta Pie

Prep and cook 50 mins

Hearty and filling, this delicious pie is guaranteed to be a crowd-pleaser.

(Credit: © Are Media, contentshop.com.au)

Almond Fruit Mince Pies

Prep 30 mins, Cook 45 mins

A Christmas staple.

(Credit: © Are Media, contentshop.com.au)

Tuna and Egg Tarts

Prep 15 mins, Cook 25 mins

A tasty and healthy snack.

(Credit: © Are Media, contentshop.com.au)

Beef Stroganoff Pie

Prep 45 mins, Cook 2 hours, 30 mins

The perfect dish for chilly nights.

(Credit: © Are Media, contentshop.com.au)

Mini Beef Cottage Pies

Prep 15 mins, Cook 1 hour, 20 mins

These cute mini pies will be a hit!

(Credit: © Are Media, contentshop.com.au)

Nutella Hot Cross Bun Pies

Prep 25 mins, Cook 25 mins

An Easter treat to melt right in your mouth.

(Credit: © Are Media, contentshop.com.au)

Vegemite Meat Pies

Prep and cook 50 mins

Add some Aussie flair to party pies with Vegemite!

(Credit: © Are Media, contentshop.com.au)

(Credit: © Are Media, contentshop.com.au)

Thai Green Chicken Curry Pies

Prep and cook 50 mins

Put your pie maker to use.

(Credit: © Are Media, contentshop.com.au)

Mocha Meringue Pie

Coffee lovers will love this showstopper dessert.

(Credit: © Are Media, contentshop.com.au)

Rich Beef and Mushroom Pies

Prep and cook 1 hour

The best comfort food.

(Credit: © Are Media, contentshop.com.au)

Loaded Veggie Tarts

Prep and cook 40 mins

These tasty tarts can be made in your pie maker.

(Credit: © Are Media, contentshop.com.au)

Strawberry, Pear and Rhubarb Galette

Prep and c ook 1 hour, 10 mins

A tangy fruit combo topped with pillowy cream.

(Credit: © Are Media, contentshop.com.au)

Chocolate Custard Cream Pie

Prep 40 mins, Cook 15 mins

It just doesn’t get better than this super easy dessert.

(Credit: © Are Media, contentshop.com.au)

Bacon and Egg Pies

Prep 20 mins, Cook 25 mins

Forget bacon & egg rolls – this pie variety is a total winner!

(Credit: © Are Media, contentshop.com.au)

Easy Apple Pies

Prep 15 mins, Cook 15 mins

Dessert doesn’t get any simpler than this – just three ingredients.

(Credit: © Are Media, contentshop.com.au)

Rhubarb Crumble Impossible Pie

Prep 15 mins, Cook 40 mins

The ultimate winter dessert – and it’s SO easy!

(Credit: © Are Media, contentshop.com.au)

Chicken, Pea and Ham Pie

Prep 10 mins, Cook 40 mins

Love pea and ham soup? Now you can take the winter favourite to the next level with this delish family pie!

(Credit: © Are Media, contentshop.com.au)

Best Ever Banoffee Pie

Prep 35 mins, Cook 8 mins

Bananas, cream and chocolate. What’s not to like?

Profile picture of Erin Roberts
Erin Roberts Content Producer

After completing a Bachelor of Communication in Creative Writing at UTS and a Graduate Certificate in Editing and Electronic Publishing at Macquarie University, Erin finally found her dream job at Are Media in 2022, working across New Idea Food, Diabetic Living, Women's Weekly Food, and Better Homes & Gardens. During her time at Are Media, Erin has worked across both print and digital titles. Although a writer and sub-editor by training, Erin is a passionate foodie at heart. When off-duty, you’ll find Erin in her happy place - her kitchen - baking up a storm, or pounding the pavement as a (very) amateur runner. One of her proudest moments was the first time her macarons had ‘feet’. Erin was also one of the masses who learnt to make sourdough during lockdown, and still bakes fresh loaves for her family each week. Erin is a mum to two boys who are very supportive of her hobby and are enthusiastic taste testers!

Related stories

