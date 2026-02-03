Pie hard: the best savoury and sweet pie recipes ever

Few things are as comforting as a good pie – golden, flaky pastry wrapped around a delicious filling, fresh from the oven.

Advertisement

From hearty savoury classics to sweet crowd-pleasers, this collection brings together some of the best pie recipes for every occasion, whether you’re cooking for the family or baking something special to share.

Here you’ll find easy, reliable recipes that deliver big flavour without the fuss.

Think classic meat pies, creamy chicken fillings, veggie-packed favourites and indulgent dessert pies that are perfect for entertaining or weekend baking.

These are the best pie recipes you’ll turn to again and again, simple, satisfying and always a hit at the table.

Advertisement

33 of New Idea’s savoury and sweet pie recipes

Want the latest food content? Hungry for inspiration? Sign up to the New Idea Food newsletter for the latest quick, easy, and delicious recipes plus clever cooking hacks. sign up Disclaimer: By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use