Pie hard: the best savoury and sweet pie recipes ever

Few things are as comforting as a good pie – golden, flaky pastry wrapped around a delicious filling, fresh from the oven.
From hearty savoury classics to sweet crowd-pleasers, this collection brings together some of the best pie recipes for every occasion, whether you’re cooking for the family or baking something special to share.
Here you’ll find easy, reliable recipes that deliver big flavour without the fuss.
Think classic meat pies, creamy chicken fillings, veggie-packed favourites and indulgent dessert pies that are perfect for entertaining or weekend baking.
These are the best pie recipes you’ll turn to again and again, simple, satisfying and always a hit at the table.
33 of New Idea’s savoury and sweet pie recipes
Flaky Butter Chicken Pies
Prep 10 mins, Cook 40 mins
They are golden and delicious!
Crusty Egg and Bacon Pies
Prep 2 mins, Cook 18 mins
It’ll become the most important dish of the day.
Cinnamon Pumpkin Pie
Prep 15 mins, Cook 45 mins
An American classic with a tasty cinnamon-spiced filling.
Harissa Veggie Tarts
Prep 20 mins, Cook 40 mins
Grab your pie maker for these quick, easy and oh-so-tasty veggie pies with a Middle Eastern kick.
Creamy Chicken & Veggie Pie
Prep 10 mins, Cook 50 mins
Tender chicken, creamy sauce and golden flaky pastry? Yes please!
Choc Almond Meringue Pie
Prep 30 mins, Cook 15 mins
The perfect dessert to make in advance.
Apple and Raspberry Custard Streusel Pie
Prep 25 mins, Cook 50 mins
A warming dessert, packed with fruit and topped with a buttery crumble.
Steak and Ale Pot Pie
Prep 30 mins, Cook 1 hour, 30 mins
A hearty recipe the whole family will love.
Apple Crumble Gingerbread Pie
Prep 35 mins, Cook 40 mins
An absolute crowd pleaser to the very last mouthful.
Pecan Pie Pudding
Prep 30 mins, Cook 1 hour, 30 mins
The perfect sweet finale to a mid-winter meal.
Apple and Rhubarb Pie
Prep 1 hour, Cook 45 mins
An easy, melt ’n’ mix pastry is the secret to this luscious fruit pie.
Butter Chicken Curry Pie
Prep 30 mins, Cook 1 hour
Take your butter curry to an all-new level with this delicious pie version.
5-Ingredient Potato-Topped Baked Bean Pies
Prep 15 mins, Cook 25 mins
You might want to make a double batch of these super easy pies – they’ll be gone in seconds!
Chipotle Beef Tortilla Pies
Prep and cook 1 hour
These will have everyone drooling.
Spinach and Feta Pie
Prep and cook 50 mins
Hearty and filling, this delicious pie is guaranteed to be a crowd-pleaser.
Almond Fruit Mince Pies
Prep 30 mins, Cook 45 mins
A Christmas staple.
Tuna and Egg Tarts
Prep 15 mins, Cook 25 mins
A tasty and healthy snack.
Beef Stroganoff Pie
Prep 45 mins, Cook 2 hours, 30 mins
The perfect dish for chilly nights.
These cute mini pies will be a hit!
Nutella Hot Cross Bun Pies
Prep 25 mins, Cook 25 mins
An Easter treat to melt right in your mouth.
Vegemite Meat Pies
Prep and cook 50 mins
Add some Aussie flair to party pies with Vegemite!
Thai Green Chicken Curry Pies
Prep and cook 50 mins
Put your pie maker to use.
Coffee lovers will love this showstopper dessert.
Rich Beef and Mushroom Pies
Prep and cook 1 hour
The best comfort food.
Loaded Veggie Tarts
Prep and cook 40 mins
These tasty tarts can be made in your pie maker.
Strawberry, Pear and Rhubarb Galette
Prep and c ook 1 hour, 10 mins
A tangy fruit combo topped with pillowy cream.
Chocolate Custard Cream Pie
Prep 40 mins, Cook 15 mins
It just doesn’t get better than this super easy dessert.
Bacon and Egg Pies
Prep 20 mins, Cook 25 mins
Forget bacon & egg rolls – this pie variety is a total winner!
Easy Apple Pies
Prep 15 mins, Cook 15 mins
Dessert doesn’t get any simpler than this – just three ingredients.
Rhubarb Crumble Impossible Pie
Prep 15 mins, Cook 40 mins
The ultimate winter dessert – and it’s SO easy!
Chicken, Pea and Ham Pie
Prep 10 mins, Cook 40 mins
Love pea and ham soup? Now you can take the winter favourite to the next level with this delish family pie!
Best Ever Banoffee Pie
Prep 35 mins, Cook 8 mins
Bananas, cream and chocolate. What’s not to like?