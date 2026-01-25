Who knew the slow cooker could be your secret weapon for dessert, too? Forget hovering over the oven or juggling timers, just add your ingredients, switch it on and let this kitchen hero do all the hard work.
From creamy cheesecakes and comforting puddings to rich, chocolatey treats, these slow cooker desserts are all about big flavour with minimal effort. Perfect for entertaining or an easy weeknight sweet fix, this collection proves dessert really can be as simple as set-and-forget.
New Idea’s 8 best Slow Cooker Dessert recipes
Berry Rhubarb Topped Cheesecake
Prep 25 mins, Cook 2 hours 30 mins
Two of the yummiest fruits in the same dish!
Fig and Apple Pudding
Prep 35 mins, Cook 6 hours
This slow cooker dessert may be the yummiest pudding EVER.
Passionfruit Creme Caramels with Mango
Prep 15 mins, Cook 1 hour 25 mins
An amazing summer treat.
Slow-Cooker Golden Syrup Pudding
Prep and cook 3 hours, 15 mins
A classic warming dessert, now easy to cook!
Gooey Chocolate Slow Cooker Dump Cake
Prep 20 mins, Cook 2 hours 30 mins
It just doesn’t get any easier than this delicious, saucy pudding cake. Just throw in the ingredients, and let your slow cooker do all the work.
Bounty Red Velvet Pudding
Prep and cook 2 hours, 15 mins
This gooey, chocolatey self-saucing pudding is worth sharing.
Slow Cooker Christmas Pudding
Prep 35 mins, Cook 6 hours
A delicious, traditional Christmas dessert that doesn’t require hours of effort.
Caramilk Hokey Pokey Slow Cooker Cheesecake
Prep and cook 3 hours
Dreamy slices of heaven, simply hard to resist!