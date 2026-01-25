  •  
Please enjoy our most decadent slow cooker dessert recipes

(You're welcome.)
Who knew the slow cooker could be your secret weapon for dessert, too? Forget hovering over the oven or juggling timers, just add your ingredients, switch it on and let this kitchen hero do all the hard work.

From creamy cheesecakes and comforting puddings to rich, chocolatey treats, these slow cooker desserts are all about big flavour with minimal effort. Perfect for entertaining or an easy weeknight sweet fix, this collection proves dessert really can be as simple as set-and-forget.

New Idea’s 8 best Slow Cooker Dessert recipes

Berry Rhubarb Topped Cheesecake
(Credit: © Are Media, contentshop.com.au)

Berry Rhubarb Topped Cheesecake

Prep 25 mins, Cook 2 hours 30 mins

Two of the yummiest fruits in the same dish!

Fig and Apple Pudding
(Credit: © Are Media, contentshop.com.au)

Fig and Apple Pudding

Prep 35 mins, Cook 6 hours

This slow cooker dessert may be the yummiest pudding EVER.

Passionfruit Creme Caramels with Mango
(Credit: © Are Media, contentshop.com.au)

Passionfruit Creme Caramels with Mango

Prep 15 mins, Cook 1 hour 25 mins

An amazing summer treat.

Slow-Cooker Golden Syrup Pudding
(Credit: © Are Media, contentshop.com.au)

Slow-Cooker Golden Syrup Pudding

Prep and cook 3 hours, 15 mins

A classic warming dessert, now easy to cook!

Gooey Chocolate Slow Cooker Dump Cake
(Credit: © Are Media, contentshop.com.au)

Gooey Chocolate Slow Cooker Dump Cake

Prep 20 mins, Cook 2 hours 30 mins

It just doesn’t get any easier than this delicious, saucy pudding cake. Just throw in the ingredients, and let your slow cooker do all the work.

Bounty Red Velvet Pudding
(Credit: © Are Media, contentshop.com.au)

Bounty Red Velvet Pudding

Prep and cook 2 hours, 15 mins

This gooey, chocolatey self-saucing pudding is worth sharing.

Slow Cooker Christmas Pudding
(Credit: © Are Media, contentshop.com.au)

Slow Cooker Christmas Pudding

Prep 35 mins, Cook 6 hours

A delicious, traditional Christmas dessert that doesn’t require hours of effort.

Caramilk Hokey Pokey Slow Cooker Cheesecake
(Credit: © Are Media, contentshop.com.au)

Caramilk Hokey Pokey Slow Cooker Cheesecake

Prep and cook 3 hours

Dreamy slices of heaven, simply hard to resist!

