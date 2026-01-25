Who knew the slow cooker could be your secret weapon for dessert, too? Forget hovering over the oven or juggling timers, just add your ingredients, switch it on and let this kitchen hero do all the hard work.

Advertisement

From creamy cheesecakes and comforting puddings to rich, chocolatey treats, these slow cooker desserts are all about big flavour with minimal effort. Perfect for entertaining or an easy weeknight sweet fix, this collection proves dessert really can be as simple as set-and-forget.

New Idea’s 8 best Slow Cooker Dessert recipes

Want the latest food content? Hungry for inspiration? Sign up to the New Idea Food newsletter for the latest quick, easy, and delicious recipes plus clever cooking hacks. sign up Disclaimer: By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use