How to clean your oven so it’s sparkling like new

There’s a lot of magic that happens in ovens, but sometimes cleaning up afterwards isn’t as much fun.

While they’re the hub for tasty dishes, it’s essential to keep them clean for both maintenance and hygiene reasons.

Don’t worry, because cleaning this appliance is not as hard as you think, and you can use some common household items to make it shine.

See our tips below.

Cleaning your oven does not have to be hard work. (Credit: Canva)

Do baking soda and vinegar really clean ovens?

Baking soda is great for cleaning ovens because it helps lift up stubborn grime, making it easier to wipe away.

Or, CHOICE recommends giving your oven a monthly clean, which reduces the need for harsh chemicals.

If you can, remove your oven racks, and if your oven model allows it, drop the grill element to make cleaning easier.

For an easy homemade solution, combine it with water to make a paste, and apply it to every surface inside your oven. If you can, leave it for 12 hours (or overnight), and then wipe it away with a damp dishcloth.

Then, pour some white vinegar into a spray bottle and spray the interior. Don’t stress if it starts to foam; it’s very normal because it reacts to baking soda.

After each use, you can also place a bowl of hot steaming water in the oven, close the door for a few minutes, and then wipe the surfaces with a cloth.

But make sure to keep the baking soda away from a glass oven door, because it can be abrasive.

A clean oven is a happy oven. (Credit: Canva)

What is the best way to clean the inside of your oven?

Bicarbonate of soda is also another item that helps cut through stains.

Combine it with water to make another paste, and leave it on there for a few hours. For tougher stains, add more bicarbonate of soda as needed.

Then spray white vinegar onto it, let it foam, and wipe it away.

Use an oven cleaner as a last resort, wear a mask and gloves, and clean the roof last.

Baking soda and vinegar will do wonders for your oven. (Credit: Canva)

What is the fastest way to clean the bottom of an oven?

The bottom of an oven can also be challenging to clean, especially when food drips down, and a build-up of oil accumulates there.

You can use the baking soda paste, which can also be applied overnight.

Follow it up by using a damp cloth or sponge to scrub it clean, and then use another dampened cloth to remove any residue.

For tougher stains, you can use a dampened pumice stone.