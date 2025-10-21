The 3 easiest ways to clean a microwave, inside and out

If you’ve ever tried to scrub a crusty microwave clean after someone has abused their privileges and then left it looking like a bio hazard clean-up crew is required, this article is for you! (If it sounds like I’ve been there, it’s because I have!)

You might be surprised to find out that you don’t need any chemicals or abrasive cleaners, nor much elbow grease. The best cleaners are hiding in your pantry! We’ll explain how to clean your microwave in just a few easy steps.

So, count to ten, and take a step back from the crime scene. Make yourself a cup of tea. Then follow one of these methods.

Method 1: Whole lemon and water

Step 1

Cut a lemon in half and add to a microwave safe container with half a cup of water, squeezing the lemon halves into the water a bit first. Ensure there is enough space in the container for the water to boil up a bit.

Step 2

Microwave on HIGH for 3 minutes, keeping an eye on it. The water will boil. Let it sit for 5 minutes once finished.

Step 3

Remove the container from the microwave carefully (it may all still be quite hot). Remove all parts, including turntable.

Step 4

Use a clean, dry cloth to wipe the crusty food off the walls, bottom, top and inside door of the microwave. It should all come off very easily now. Wipe or wash the turntable and other parts.

Step 5

Wipe down the outside of the microwave and return all parts to the inside. Allow microwave to dry fully before using.

Method 2: Vinegar and water

Step 1

Place one cup of water and 2 tablespoons of white vinegar in a microwave safe container. Again, ensure there is enough room in the container for the water to boil up.

Step 2

Microwave on HIGH for 3 minutes so the water boils. Let it sit for 5 minutes with the door closed.

Step 3

Carefully remove the container from the microwave and take out the turntable and any other removable parts.

Step 4

Use a clean, dry cloth to wipe the walls, bottom, top and inside door of the microwave. All the gunk should be loosened and come away easily. Also wipe the turntable and other parts.

Step 5

Wipe down the outside of the microwave and return all parts to the inside. Allow microwave to dry fully before using.

Method 3: Get a microwave steam cleaner

There are a few different brands floating around now but the original is the Angry Mama.

She essentially does the same job as Method Two, above, as you put water and vinegar in her, microwave for 7 minutes and the steam comes out of holes through her head (kind of like how you feel when you find the microwave in this state in the first place!). Then simply follow the same steps as above for a sparkling clean microwave.

Using a product like Angry Mama doesn’t really make the process easier or better, just more whimsical. Plus you can leave her in the microwave to warn the next user to keep things clean!

