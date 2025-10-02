How to clean a kettle: Easy ways to descale and maintain yours at home

Cleaning a kettle can often seem like a mammoth task, especially when you don’t even know where to start.

Advertisement

With a whole host of cleaning supplies and recommendations available on the internet, it can be hard to know which are the best options for you.

But, never fear, as we’ve put together all the easiest ways to descale and clean your kettle – all within the comfort of your own home.

Read on for all the best methods to get the inside of your kettle sparkling like new again.

Want to know the best way to clean your kettle? Look no further! (Credit: Getty)

Advertisement

How do you clean the inside of a kettle?

Boiling water alone doesn’t effectively clean kettles, and they can be left with a build-up of limescale.

One rookie error might be trying to take a wire sponge to the inside of the kettle, but it is to be avoided at all costs.

Harsh sponges can actually scratch and damage the kettle’s internal surface, so a non-abrasive sponge or microfibre cloth is preferable.

A homemade solution of vinegar or lemon juice can also be used for descaling before scrubbing the interior lightly with a soft cloth.

Advertisement

After cleaning, the kettle must always be rinsed and dried thoroughly before use.

Leaving the kettle empty of water in between uses can also help to prevent mineral build-up and extend its lifespan.

Advertisement

Does boiling vinegar clean a kettle?

Yes! Boiling a mixture of vinegar and water is an effective and natural way to clean and descale a kettle.

The acid in the vinegar helps to dissolve any buildup of mineral deposits and limescale.

For best results, fill the kittle about two-thirds full with a solution of equal parts white vinegar and water.

Bring the kettle to the boil before leaving it to sit for around 20 minutes.

Advertisement

After it cools, lightly wipe out the inside with a non-metallic sponge or cloth.

The kettle should then be rinsed several times and boiled with clean water before use to remove any lingering taste.

A solution of boiling water and white vinegar can help to descale a kettle. (Credit: Getty)

What’s the best way to descale a kettle?

While vinegar is an extremely effective at-home solution, you can also try out another household item – lemon juice!

Advertisement

The citric acid in lemon juice can also help to break down limescale, getting your kettle back to looking as new.

Fill the kettle halfway full before mixing it with 1-2 tablespoons of lemon juice (without any seeds, of course).

Bring the mixture to a boil and then leave it to cool for around 20 minutes before lightly scrubbing.

Once again, rinse out the kettle and boil it several times to remove any lingering lemon taste.

Advertisement

If you don’t have lemons to hand, limes will also achieve the same result.

However, if the stubborn stains aren’t budging, you can also head to the shops to pick out a pre-made product of your choosing.

We’d recommend you try Dr Beckmann’s Appliance Descaler, available to buy from Coles, or Breville’s The Kettle Cleaner, which can be ordered from Amazon.

Advertisement

Can you clean a kettle with baking soda?

Yes! Baking soda is also a handy at-home hack to clean a kettle, acting as a gentle abrasive to remove limescale and stains.

Add 1-2 tablespoons of baking soda to an empty kettle before filling it halfway with warm water.

Rather than boiling the kettle, stir the mixture together and leave it to sit for 20-30 minutes to break down the buildup.

Then, use a soft brush or cloth to scrub the inside of the kettle, and then rinse it out several times with clean water.

Advertisement

Once again, boil the kettle before use to ensure all the residue has gone.

How do you clean the outside of a kettle?

Cleaning the outside of a kettle is a much easier task and can be achieved with a soft sponge and dishwashing liquid.

Wipe down the kettle using a soft sponge so as not to tarnish the surface before drying it with a microfibre cloth.

And voila! Your kettle will be looking sparkling new again.

Advertisement