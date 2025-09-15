Amidst the chaos of managing a household, there’s a common battleground that every mother knows too well: the family lounge.
Whether it’s juice spills, muddy paw prints, or mysterious stains that seem to materialise out of thin air, keeping the upholstery clean is a perpetual challenge.
But fear not, for in the vast landscape of cleaning products, there exists a beacon of hope: upholstery cleaners.
As we embark on a quest to find the best upholstery steam cleaners in Australia, let us navigate through the clutter and uncover the shining gems that promise to rescue our beloved lounges from the clutches of family stains.
Our top three upholstery steam cleaners for 2025
- BISSELL SpotClean Portable Carpet & Upholstery Spot Cleaner, $269 at Amazon.
- Vax Platinum SpotWasher, $167 at The Good Guys.
- Hoover ONEPWR CleanSlate Cordless Spot Cleaner, $194 at The Good Guys.
The best upholstery steam cleaners in Australia
Say goodbye to stubborn stains with this superhero of a steam cleaner, here to rescue your upholstery from the clutches of dirt and grime.
Crafted from 75 per cent recycled plastic, it’s not just tough on stains but easy on the planet too. With its compact design and handy carry handle, it’s like having your own personal stain-fighting sidekick right at your fingertips.
Key features:
- Tough brush for deep cleaning and stain extraction.
- Eco-friendly design made from over 75 per cent recycled material.
- Spray trigger for pre-treating tough stains.
- Carry handle for ultimate portability.
- Convenient on-board tool storage.
This powerhouse of cleaning combines mighty suction with deep-cleaning prowess to effortlessly lift spills and stains from carpets, upholstery, stairs, and even sealed hard floors.
Its 1.5m long hose lets you reach every nook and cranny without breaking a sweat. After each use, simply flush the hose clean to bid farewell to any lingering hair, dirt, or debris.
Key features:
- Powerful suction combined with deep cleaning capabilities.
- Two cleaning attachments for different surface types.
- Suitable for carpets, upholstery, stairs, and sealed hard floors.
- Slim design fits comfortably on steps.
- 1.5m long hose for extended reach.
- Easy hose flushing for debris removal after each use.
Say hello to your new best friend in the war against messes. Designed with your hectic lifestyle in mind, this compact, cordless wonder is here to tackle spills and mishaps with ease.
Whether it’s floors, furniture, or car interiors, this versatile cleaner has got you covered.
With powerful suction and dual water tanks keeping the fresh and dirty water separate, it delivers a deep-cleaning, fast-drying solution that will have your upholstery looking brand new in no time.
Key features:
- Cordless design allows for greater versatility and convenience than other spot cleaners.
- Compact and lightweight for easy transportation.
- Long and flexible hose allows you to clean into tough-to-reach areas.
- Can be used on multiple surfaces to remove stubborn stains and messes wherever they are.
- Dual tanks keep fresh and dirty water separate, so only clean water and solution is applied to surfaces.
04
Dupray Neat Plus Steam Cleaner (+ 17 pieces)
$828.68 at Amazon
If you’re looking for a highly efficient and reliable steam cleaner, then this one is for you. With Dupray’s Neat Plus, you can achieve a deep clean without the need for harsh chemicals.
Not only that – but it also comes with a floor tool, steam lance, triangle tool, window tool, two extension tubes, brass brush, five nylon brushes, five microfibre pads, microfibre cloth, and a microfibre bonnet.
Key features:
- Heats up in 90 seconds for a quick and efficient clean.
- Continuous cleaning as you can easily refill the ware tank without waiting for the system to cool down.
- Compact design with wheels and an integrated handle, making it easy to manoeuvre
- Removes dirt, grease, and grime using only the power of steam.
This handheld steamer is your secret weapon for keeping upholstery looking fresh and fabulous.
With exceptional steaming performance and a vertical support board for maximum convenience, it’s tailor-made for touch-ups and precision steaming.
Whether it’s your favourite armchair or those drab curtains, this steamer works its magic to banish wrinkles and creases, leaving your upholstery looking like new.
Key features:
- Ready to use in just 40 seconds, with lock position for continuous steam on demand.
- 3 steam levels with Super Turbo for all garments and fabric types.
- 4 smart accessories: fabric brush for heavy fabrics; steam bonnet: for delicate fabrics; door hook to easily hang your clothes everywhere; tidy bag for storage.
- Easy to use: 3 m cord, 200 ml removable water tank.
- Steam power refreshes, sanitizes and removes odours for fresh garments and perfect hygiene.