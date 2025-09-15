Our editors handpick everything we recommend. We may receive revenue for sharing this content or when you shop through our links. Read more here

Amidst the chaos of managing a household, there’s a common battleground that every mother knows too well: the family lounge.

Whether it’s juice spills, muddy paw prints, or mysterious stains that seem to materialise out of thin air, keeping the upholstery clean is a perpetual challenge.

But fear not, for in the vast landscape of cleaning products, there exists a beacon of hope: upholstery cleaners.

As we embark on a quest to find the best upholstery steam cleaners in Australia, let us navigate through the clutter and uncover the shining gems that promise to rescue our beloved lounges from the clutches of family stains.

Our top three upholstery steam cleaners for 2025

BISSELL SpotClean Portable Carpet & Upholstery Spot Cleaner, $269 at Amazon. Vax Platinum SpotWasher, $167 at The Good Guys. Hoover ONEPWR CleanSlate Cordless Spot Cleaner, $194 at The Good Guys.

05 Tefal Access Steam Care Handheld Garment Steamer $189.95 at Amazon This handheld steamer is your secret weapon for keeping upholstery looking fresh and fabulous. With exceptional steaming performance and a vertical support board for maximum convenience, it’s tailor-made for touch-ups and precision steaming. Whether it’s your favourite armchair or those drab curtains, this steamer works its magic to banish wrinkles and creases, leaving your upholstery looking like new. Key features: Ready to use in just 40 seconds, with lock position for continuous steam on demand.

3 steam levels with Super Turbo for all garments and fabric types.

4 smart accessories: fabric brush for heavy fabrics; steam bonnet: for delicate fabrics; door hook to easily hang your clothes everywhere; tidy bag for storage.

Easy to use: 3 m cord, 200 ml removable water tank.

Steam power refreshes, sanitizes and removes odours for fresh garments and perfect hygiene.

