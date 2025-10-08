This new floor cleaner changed how I clean my home

Our editors handpick everything we recommend. We may receive revenue for sharing this content or when you shop through our links. Read more here

If you’d told me a few years ago that I’d be excited about a vacuum cleaner, I probably would’ve laughed.

And yet, after trialling the Tineco FLOOR ONE S7 Stretch, I get it. After an easy unpack and assembly (almost no instructions required), I could tell it was more than just a floor cleaner — this handy device mops, dries, and practically glides under my couch like there’s no tomorrow.

The immediate win (and most noticeable difference compared to other floor cleaners) is that Tineco FLOOR ONE S7 Stretch has something called HyperStretch Technology, which means it can lie completely flat (yes, 180°) and still keep its full suction power. Translation: no more awkward lunges trying to reach under the couch.

Pros of the Tineco FLOOR ONE S7 Stretch 180° lay-flat design for reaching tricky spots

Vacuums and mops simultaneously

Self-cleaning function

Long 50-minute run time

Great suction and skirting board cleaning

LED display makes it easy to swap between cleaning functions and see battery percentage Cons of the Tineco FLOOR ONE S7 Stretch Slightly bulky for small storage cupboards

Floor solution has to be repurchased

Can be noisy when cleaning

The Tineco FLOOR ONE S7 Stretch has a digital display which features battery percentage and the different modes of cleaning.

It also offers 45° degree Swivel Design, which made it incredible easy and flexible when moving this around the house. For someone who is used to vacuuming in a forwards and backwards motion, this took a little while to get used to, but honestly? It’s a game changer.

The dual-sided Edge Cleaning also allows the Tineco FLOOR ONE S7 Stretch to clean into every corner of the house, right up to the edge of skirting boards without having to attack from every angle.

And while there are a lot of other great features, the best part is that once you’re done, the Tineco FLOOR ONE S7 Stretch even cleans itself. Just hit the cleaning button, and it runs hot water through the entire system before drying the roller at 85°C. The whole process takes five minutes (the caveat is that it can be slightly noisy) but the result is a fresh, odour-free brush that’s ready to go again.

The floor cleaner comes with a docking station which is used for charging, cleaning and drying.

For a vacuum-mop combo that practically does it all, I’m officially on board the S7 Stretch train. The Tineco FLOOR ONE S7 Stretch is absolutely my new secret weapon — one that I’ve started telling my friends about at any given chance.

The Tineco FLOOR ONE S7 Stretch is available at Tineco Online Store, The Good Guys and Bing Lee for $999.